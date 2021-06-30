Emmerdale star Mimi Slinger has hinted that Meena Jutla could kill Leanna Cavanagh.

Meena arrived in the village last year and began dating David Metcalfe.

It was recently confirmed that Meena will kill someone in the village next week.

Recently Leanna and Jacob split up after he returned from Portugal and found out she had a crush on Billy Fletcher.

Meanwhile Jacob’s return has upset Meena as it means David has been focusing his attention more on his son.

Meena is going to kill someone (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Manpreet tells Liam she wants to give Leanna her old travelling rucksack, but she’s unaware Meena has some possessions hidden in it.

Meena confronts Manpreet about the rucksack and she explains she gave it to Liam to give to Leanna.

Later Leanna is creeped out when Meena enters her bedroom and asks for the rucksack.

Could Leanna discover something that exposes Meena’s sinister past?

Emmerdale: Mimi Slinger hints that Meena Jutla will kill Leanna

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about Leanna and Meena actress Mimi Slinger, who plays Leanna, said: “Leanna seems to be completely oblivious to Meena’s dark side.

“She is usually quite cautious with people but no alarm bells have gone off concerning Meena.

Manpreet gives Leanna her old rucksack, unaware Meena still has some possessions in it (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: David cheats on Meena with Victoria

“Leanna has her whole life ahead of her. What a tragedy if it was to be taken away so cruelly.

“There are numerous people who could meet their harrowing end this week. Yes, Leanna could definitely be one of them.”

What happens with Meena and Jacob next week?

Meena offers to pay for Jacob’s airfare if he wants to go travelling with Leanna as long as he keeps it secret.

Jacob plays along, but after Maya he can tell when he’s being manipulated.

Meena warns Jacob not to make an enemy of her (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Wednesday, June 30 2021

Later when Meena wants to celebrate Meena’s impending departure, Jacob is happy to burst her bubble.

David is oblivious as battle lines are drawn between his son and girlfriend.

When Meena warns Jacob not to make an enemy of her, he’s left seriously unnerved. How far will Meena go to get Jacob out of the way?

