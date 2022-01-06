Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena desperately tries to get Leanna’s ring back.

Meanwhile Billy and Dawn announce their engagement and Jai is blindsided by the threat of a big fine.

All this and more in tonight’s double bill of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena kills Samson?

Meena wants the ring back (Credit: ITV)

Meena puts Manpreet’s jewellery into her box of trophies only to realise Leanna’s ring is missing.

Noah finds out Meena is onto him and gets the ring off Chloe and dumps it on Samson, unaware Meena is watching every move.

Meena watches Samson ominously from the stairs with a screwdriver fixed tightly in her hand. Will she kill him?

Soon Meena pockets Leanna’s ring and uncovers Vinny’s murder board.

As she takes a small photo of Ben, her smile fades when she reads a note that says ‘talk to Meena.’

Later Meena digs a small hole in the allotment near Leanna’s bird box and buries the trophy box with the added ring and photo; the only evidence connecting her to the crimes.

Later Vinny looks at the board without noticing Ben’s missing photo.

Deflated, he folds the murder board in half unaware of how incredibly close the truth was.

Billy and Dawn share their news

Lucas finds out about Billy and Dawn’s engagement (Credit: ITV)

Lucas accidentally finds out about Dawn and Billy’s engagement and the couple finally agree to share the news with their families.

However Will worries their engagement was too hasty.

Dawn reassures him that she loves Billy and that he makes her feel safe.

Jai gets a shock

Jai is blindsided by the threat of a massive fine (Credit: ITV)

Jai is blindsided by the threat of a massive fine.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

