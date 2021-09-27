Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Leyla is worried about Liam after she makes a discovery.

Meanwhile Paddy fears Kim will reveal the truth, and Chloe makes a sad revelation to Sarah and Noah.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla worried about Liam

Leyla is worried after making a discovery (Credit: ITV)

Leyla can’t help but notice Liam has been behaving oddly since he started at Hotten General.

She heads to the hospital, but is confused and troubled to find out he doesn’t work there.

What’s going on and where is he going to?

Paddy afraid

Paddy is worried (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Jamie Tate is ALIVE and faked his death, say fans

Paddy is feeling uneasy, fearing that Kim will reveal the truth about the horse-doping.

Chloe’s makes a sad revelation

Chloe tells Noah and Sarah about her family life (Credit: ITV)

Chloe is lonely as she describes her family life to Noah and Sarah.

As she breaks down in tears, Sarah and Noah are at a loss over how to comfort her, but Noah eventually manages to find the right words.

Later Sarah is horrified to realise Noah secretly fancies Chloe. He promises to keep her identity a secret as long as Sarah continues to let him come along to her and Chloe’s meet ups.

What happened to Jamie?

What has happened to Jamie? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Zoe Henry looks unrecognisable in throwback with co-star

Last week Jamie was driving away from the village. As he looked at his phone, he ended up swerving onto the wrong side of the road.

Chas was coming the other way and Jamie had to swerve again to avoid her. However he ended up going off the road, crashing through a fence and driving his car into a lake.

The car sank and Chas called for help. Later Kim and Gabby were told what happened and they went to the lake.

Jamie’s car was pulled from the lake, however he was not inside. What’s happened to him?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!