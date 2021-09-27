Liam Leyla Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Monday, September 27 2021

Is Liam lying to Leyla?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Leyla is worried about Liam after she makes a discovery.

Meanwhile Paddy fears Kim will reveal the truth, and Chloe makes a sad revelation to Sarah and Noah.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla worried about Liam

Leyla is worried after making a discovery (Credit: ITV)

Leyla can’t help but notice Liam has been behaving oddly since he started at Hotten General.

She heads to the hospital, but is confused and troubled to find out he doesn’t work there.

What’s going on and where is he going to?

Paddy afraid

Paddy is worried (Credit: ITV)

Paddy is feeling uneasy, fearing that Kim will reveal the truth about the horse-doping.

Chloe’s makes a sad revelation

Chloe tells Noah and Sarah about her family life (Credit: ITV)

Chloe is lonely as she describes her family life to Noah and Sarah.

As she breaks down in tears, Sarah and Noah are at a loss over how to comfort her, but Noah eventually manages to find the right words.

Later Sarah is horrified to realise Noah secretly fancies Chloe. He promises to keep her identity a secret as long as Sarah continues to let him come along to her and Chloe’s meet ups.

What happened to Jamie?

Emmerdale Jamie Tate
What has happened to Jamie? (Credit: ITV)

Last week Jamie was driving away from the village. As he looked at his phone, he ended up swerving onto the wrong side of the road.

Chas was coming the other way and Jamie had to swerve again to avoid her. However he ended up going off the road, crashing through a fence and driving his car into a lake.

The car sank and Chas called for help. Later Kim and Gabby were told what happened and they went to the lake.

Jamie’s car was pulled from the lake, however he was not inside. What’s happened to him?

