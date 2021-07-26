Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Monday, July 26 2021

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that April’s bullying torment continues, while Liv pushes Aaron too far…

April’s lost and alone

April is struggling in silence with her online trolling torment but it gets a whole lot worse in this week’s first visit to Emmerdale.

She’s distraught when she receives a cruel meme of her late mum Donna on her phone.

The young girl heads to her mum’s grave and asks why the trolls are hating on her.

Cathy appears and advises that it’s best April keeps the bullying secret from Marlon – she will protect her.

But are Cathy’s intentions honest… does she know more about the trolling than she’s letting on?

Later, April is distraught to find that a troll account called ‘Dead Donna’ has been created.

Will she know do the sensible thing and tell her dad what’s going on?

Liv and Aaron broken?

Liv and Aaron in Emmerdale argue over her alcoholism (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, across the village, Ben is receiving text messages from his dad – Aaron urges him not to allow himself to be emotionally blackmailed by him.

Ben reluctantly agrees and apologises to Liv for lying to her about his connection to Warren, but this just makes her feel uncomfortable.

Later, Aaron pushes Ben to collect his belongings from his dad’s house, but he refuses the offer to move in with his boyfriend.

Aaron’s shocked when Ben reveals the reason why – he can’t live with another alcoholic.

He’s furious with his sister for ruining things with Ben and months of simmering tension erupts when he catches Liv drinking vodka at home.

Aaron angrily blames her for Ben’s refusal to move in but drunk Liv snipes that he is the real reason – his boyfriend just isn’t that into him.

Pushed to the brink, how will Aaron react?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

