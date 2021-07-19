Emmerdale fans believe David or Jacob will figure out Meena is a killer after spotting a hint.

Recently Meena killed Leanna after the teenager discovered that Meena killed her friend Nadine Butler.

The police believe Leanna’s death was an accident and David was grateful to Meena for supporting Jacob.

Last week he asked Meena to move in with him and Jacob, unaware she was the one that killed Leanna.

Meena pushed Leanna off a bridge (Credit: ITV)

They began moving stuff out of Meena’s room. When David left the room, Meena put Leanna’s ring, which she stole from her body, into her first aid ‘bits box.’

Emmerdale: David saw Meena’s box

As she shut it, David walked back into the room and saw her tin and said: “Oh well you’ve got your first aid tin that’s all that matters isn’t it?”

David spotted Meena’s tin (Credit: ITV)

Fans now believe that David or Jacob will stumble across Meena’s box and find out that she killed Nadine and Leanna.

Now Meena's offically moving in how long before either David or Jacob accidentally stumble across her trophy collection while looking for a actual First Aid box. Probably not David given he's obviously still as clueless as ever when it comes to women sadly #Emmerdale #RIPLeaanna — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) July 16, 2021

Meena has put the ring in the first aid tin, so if David or Jacob have an accident they will go on there looking for a bandage/plaster etc and end up finding the ring – its just a theory that dad suggested #emmerdale @emmerdale — Chloe Stothers (@CSRizzoli23) July 15, 2021

#emmerdale So David has seen Meenas “first aid” box, he’ll hurt himself, look for a plaster in that box and find Leannas ring, he will question Meena, she will kill him and Jacob will realise it was Meena who killed Leanna and David. Thank you and goodnight! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) July 15, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Meena?

Last week, Liam ended up leaving the village to go a visit the grave of his first wife Lara, who is Leanna’s mother.

However he didn’t tell his wife Leyla where he was going, leaving her worried sick about him.

In this week’s scenes, Meena sets out to find Liam. She finds him slumped on a bench at the crematorium.

As she apologises for his loss, Liam has no idea that he’s sat by his daughter’s killer.

Meena finds Liam (Credit: ITV)

He can’t escape the memories of Leanna so Meena suggests clearing out her belongings, saying what he can’t see will no longer hurt him.

Soon Meena proudly returns to the village with Liam, enjoying her role as hero.

