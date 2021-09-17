Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Bob tries to talk to Marlon.

Meanwhile Chas worries about how they will afford the payout.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: A family destroyed?

Can Bob and Marlon sort things? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: As Max in Coronation Street is recast, all the child soap actors who have been replaced

Earlier this week Cathy came clean to April that she was the one who started the trolling.

Upset, April told her dad’s girlfriend, Rhona, that it was Cathy who had been bullying her.

Rhona confronted Cathy but when she went to grab her, Cathy’s stepmother Brenda stepped in.

Soon Brenda and Rhona got into an altercation and when Brenda went to grab the vet, Rhona shoved Brenda and she fell to the floor.

Later police turned up to arrest Rhona.

In tonight’s scenes, Bob is emotional at having to finally face his failings as a father.

He tries to talk to Marlon but tensions soon run high and their family rift seems unrepairable.

Chas worried about money

Chas worries (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Elizabeth Estensen to retire from soap after 22 years playing Diane Sugden

Earlier this week, stressed-out Marlon roped Matty into helping with the Woolpack barbeque.

However Matty put lighter fluid on the barbeque which sent a fireball of flame up, burning Matty’s hands.

Marlon began to beat himself up, and Chas was furious that Matty hadn’t been given proper training or health and safety on using the barbeque.

Moira insisted to Chas that Matty is entitled to compensation for his injuries, which will leave him unable to work.

Tonight Paddy is concerned as Chas continues to worry about how they’re going to afford the payout.

An unexpected and unwelcome offer comes in.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!