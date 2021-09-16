As Max in Coronation Street is recast, all the child soap actors who have been replaced

Soap children are often at the heart of some of the most dramatic storylines in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders.

And sometimes when they grow up, they’re recast to take on increasingly mature stories. The role of Max Turner – David Platt’s stepson in Coronation Street – has just been taken on by teen actor Paddy Bever ahead of a dramatic plot planned for the character.

But Max isn’t the first soap kid to show up with a new face. Here’s our rundown of other children who have been recast in our fave shows.

Hope Stape in Coronation Street

Corrie’s best bad girl – the daughter of Fiz Brown and John Stape, and stepdaughter of Tyrone Dobbs – has been played by several actors since her 2010 arrival on the cobbles. As a baby she was played by Harriet Atkins, Sadie Pilbury, and twins Ava and Isla McCulloch, followed by another set of twins Faith and Nicola Holt.

Hope is now played by Isabella Flanagan, whose big sister Amelia Flanagan stars As April Windsor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Hope was recast in 2017 when Isabelle Flanagan took on the role. The talented youngster has proved popular with fans.

Summer Spellman in Coronation Street

Billy Mayhew and Todd Grimshaw brought Summer to the Street when they took her in after her adopted dad, Drew Spellman – Billy’s ex – died from cancer.

Harriet Bibby took over the role of Summer from Matilda Freeman (Credit: ITV

She was originally played by Matilda Freeman, but Harriet Bibby took over the role in 2020, tackling Summer’s diagnosis with diabetes and her involvement in Seb Franklin’s attack.

Aadi Alahan in Coronation Street

Dev Alahan’s son Aadi was played by Hannah, Harris and Ria Ahmed back in 2006. The role was then taken on by Zennon Ditchett who played Aadi for a decade from 2009 until 2019.

Adam Hussain took on the role of Aadi Alahan in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Last year, Adam Hussain took over the part of Aadi, as the teenager took on more grown-up plots.

Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale

Sarah joined the ranks of recast Sugden soap children including Robert and Victoria, when she was taken on by a new actress. Sarah’s actually one of the most recast roles in soap, having been played by four actors, including Sophia Amber Moore from 20016 until 2017.

Katie Hill has taken on some pretty hefty stories in her time as Sarah Sugden, including her alter ego’s heart transplant (Credit: ITV)

Katie Hill took over the part in 2017 and has played the feisty teenager ever since.

Louise Mitchell in EastEnders

Louise Mitchell has also been played by four actors in her time on the Square. Rachel Cox played the role of toddler Lou, with Danni Bennatar and Brittany Papple popping in when Louise visited the Square.

Tilly Keeper made the role of Louise Mitchell her own (Credit: BBC)

But it was Tilly Keeper who made the role of Louise her own when she took on the part in 2016. She took Lou from mouthy teen to young mum, and we’re still hoping she returns to Albert Square one day.

Bex Fowler in EastEnders

Bex Fowler is one of the only soap children who’s had a change of name in character as well as actor! Bex was known as Chloe Jackson when she was born – the daughter of Sonia Jackson and Martin Fowler. Baby Chloe was played by twins Alex and Vicky Gonzalez. Chloe was adopted by a family who renamed her Rebecca Miller but when her adopted parents died, she came back to the Square played by Jade Sharif.

Jasmine Armfield played Bex Fowler as an older teen, struggling with the death of her friend Shakil and her suicide attempt (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine Armfield took on the role in 2014, when Rebecca reinvented herself as Bex and made a home with mum and dad Sonia and Martin.

Dotty Cotton in EastEnders

Another of the soap children who have swapped face and name is Dotty Cotton in EastEnders. Sweet Dotty arrived in Walford with her dad Nick Cotton as part of his plot to con poor mum, Dot Branning, out of her hard-earned cash. Dotty, then played by Molly Conlin, thought her mum Sandy had died, and went along with Nick’s plan. But she grew to love her grandmother. When Sandy arrived looking for her daughter – Kirsty – the little girl said an emotional goodbye to Dot.

Dotty – now played by Milly Zero – has got a kind side, but she doesn’t always show it (Credit: BBC)

When Dotty reappeared in Walford in 2019, with Dot, she was played by Milly Zero. Dotty seems to be a chip off the old block, causing trouble for Bex Fowler and more recently for Tiff Butcher-Baker.

Scarlett Butcher in EastEnders

Scarlett (who was then known as Scarlett Moon) arrived in dramatic style as her parents Janine Butcher and Michael Moon tied the knot. That was only the beginning of the tot’s exciting early days. Mum Janine struggled at first, but later grew to love her daughter.

Read more: Who plays Scarlett in EastEnders? What else has she been in?

She murdered Scarlett’s dad, Michael and when she admitted her crime, she sent Scarlett to live with her sister, Diane Butcher, in France. Baby Scarlett was played by an actor known simply as Amelie.

Tabitha Byron plays Scarlett Butcher, who’s struggling to bond with mum Janine (Credit: BBC)

When Janine came out of prison, she headed off to find her daughter. Now Scarlett and Janine are back in Walford with Scarlett played by young actor Tabitha Byron. Scarlett doesn’t seem to be overly fond of her manipulative mum. But could they put their differences aside?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.