Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Liv manages to track down her mum Sandra.

Meanwhile Lydia finds some nasty comments about her online.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liv finds her mum

Liv finds her mum (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Liv fled the village after Chas put her under house arrest in an attempt to sober her up.

Meanwhile Chas and Aaron discovered she had gone and have been trying to track her down.

In tonight’s scenes Liv finally finds her mum at the caravan park and she’s appalled to discover Sandra has been back in the UK for a few months without bothering to contact her.

Liv and Sandra drink together (Credit: ITV)

Liv struggles to get her mum to pay attention to her troubles. But when Sandra produces some alcohol, Liv is tempted to drown her sorrows.

Soon Sandra manages to raise a smile from her daughter as they remember old times before Liv gives in and downs the vodka she’s poured for her.

Soon Liv and Sandra are worse for wear. But they continue to drunkenly dance before Liv stumbles to the ground.

Is Liv going to be okay and will Sandra be able to help her daughter?

Lydia heartbroken by cruel comments

Lydia sees the comments about her online (Credit: ITV)

A couple of weeks ago, Lydia was arrested as police suspected she set up a fake pension scheme online.

Despite Sam and Samson’s best efforts, Lydia sees what has been posted about her online and she is heartbroken by it.

Emmerdale airs tonight (May 20) at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

