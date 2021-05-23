Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale is making a return to the soap – despite Paul Ashdale’s death.

The actor played Paul until he perished in a barn explosion earlier this year.

However, despite his character’s death, Reece will be back on set next from tomorrow – as a director.

Actress Lisa Riley revealed the news with a touching good luck post on Instagram.

She wrote: “Good luck daddy Dins Reece Dinsdale as you start your block directing @ITV @emmerdale tomorrow.

Everyone’s behind you, and so happy for you. I was just wondering ‘are you bringing your coat?’

“Still at two metres, I send you a big snuggle of my love and luck.”

Reece exited the show as an actor back in March – and he was delighted with the storyline.

Reece Dinsdale loved playing evil Paul in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Reece admitted he “loved” playing the troubled gambling addict.

He said: “I loved it. Especially because we tried to make him a fully rounded character and didn’t make him look villainous from the off.

“The secret was to let his badness slowly bleed out. I think it worked.”

He’s also glad evil Paul went out with a bang.

Reece shared: “I thought it might be difficult to top my exit from Corrie where I drowned in Lake Windermere… but maybe we did!

“I’d say far better than leaving in a taxi.”

Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale talks explosive exit

During the explosive episode, Reece and his co-stars had to adhere to COVID restrictions, while still managing to film the intricate stunt.

He added: “It was painstaking, both in its attention to detail and safety and also adhering to COVID rules at all times.

“But it was great fun though, too. More than your average day at the office!”

He also revealed how it was directing on the soap that landed him the role.

“I was actually directing on Emmerdale when I was asked, right out of the blue, if I would like to play Paul,” he said.

And now he’s come full circle.

