Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Jimmy has his plea hearing.

Meanwhile Wendy wants to reunite Victoria and Robert, and Jamie discovers Kim’s hidden camera.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy tries to change Jimmy’s mind

Jimmy has his plea hearing (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Claire King slams COVID-sceptics after dire warning from doctors

Nicola didn’t know it was Jimmy’s plea hearing today and isn’t able to attend, leaving them further apart than ever.

When Mandy hears Jimmy intends to plead guilty, she’s determined to change his mind.

Wendy becomes determined to reunite Robert and Victoria

Wendy wants to reunite Victoria and Robert (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Luke told Wendy that back in 2019 he told Lee about his new relationship with a man named Stephen.

However Lee ended up attacking Luke and after hitting him, Luke retaliated and pushed Lee.

Lee ended up falling over and hitting his head. But just hours later, Robert Sugden hit Lee over the head with a shovel and Lee later died in hospital.

Tonight, after a conversation with Victoria, Wendy wants to try and reunite her with Robert.

On Main Street Ethan shows no regret about blowing the whistle on Luke to Wendy.

Ethan is intrigued when Wendy asks for his help with something important.

Soon Wendy begs Ethan to find out if the information could help Robert, who is serving life in prison.

Meanwhile Luke realises he might have helped kill his brother and Wendy starts to regret opening this painful can of worms.

Kim confides in Jamie

Jamie finds Kim’s camera (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jamie Tate explodes with rage after discover Kim’s secret camera

When Will makes a business pitch to Kim her suspicions about his motives start to return.

Meanwhile Jamie soon inadvertedly spots Kim’s hidden camera.

A scared Kim confides in Jamie that the reason for the surveillance is someone has been drugging her.

Jamie is hurt that Kim suspects him.

Want more news about Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight (June 7) at 7pm on ITV.

The soap airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.