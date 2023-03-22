In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday March 22, 2023), Alex attempts to steal the drugs from the surgery.

However, as Manpreet turns up at her office, Alex waits for her with a crowbar.

Is Manpreet dead as Alex attacks in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Alex holds up a weapon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Alex kills Manpreet?

Last night (Tuesday March 21, 2023), Alex met up with Clare and planned his drug robbery.

Tonight, Alex puts his plan into motion as he leaps on the opportunity to steal the drugs whilst the surgery’s shut due to an electrical issue.

After stealing Manpreet’s keys, Alex heads into the surgery with a crowbar.

Manpreet finds the front door open and is confused, heading to her office to investigate.

Little does she know that Alex is hiding in the surgery whilst being in possession of a weapon.

Will Manpreet get attacked?

Can she escape before she meets her death?

Moira prises information out of Mack (Credit: ITV)

Moira urges Mack to rethink his relationship

After witnessing tension between Mack and Chloe, Moira’s suspicious.

Tonight, she starts trying to prise information out of Mack.

Asking questions, Moira gets to the bottom of what’s troubling Mack and prompts him to really think about whether he wants to give up his chance to become a father.

Later on, with Moira now ‘best man’ and organising Charity’s hen do, Charity’s not impressed when Moira shares some doubts with her.

Will Charity suss out why Moira’s so concerned about her and Mack’s relationship?

Will Moira encourage Mack to choose his baby over Charity?

Paddy has a new home (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam invites Paddy to move in

With Paddy having decided to move out of The Woolpack, he prepares to tell Eve the news.

Marlon’s been worried that Paddy moving away might isolate him from him loved ones more.

However, tonight, after hearing Marlon’s concerns, Liam decides to help Paddy out.

He invites Paddy to move in with him.

Paddy’s delighted by the offer.

But, will everything go smoothly as Paddy moves in with Liam?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!