Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gabby rumbles Nicky’s plot as he pushes her too far?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday April 19, 2023), Gabby questions Nicky’s motives as he suggests speeding their weddings plans up.

As Nicky expresses his desire to get married as soon as possible, Gabby becomes suspicious and questions him.

But, will Gabby rumble Nicky’s plot as he pushes her too far? Will she work out Nicky’s true identity in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Gabby questions Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby questions Nicky

Viewers will know that nanny Nicky is the son of Caleb Miligan, with the father and son duo teaming up to take Home Farm from Kim.

As part of this plan, Nicky has been playing Gabby, planning to marry her in a bid to get his hands on her shares.

He recently revealed to Caleb that it’s extremely hard for him not be sick everyday as a result of pretending to be in love with Gabby.

Tonight, Nicky suggests that they marry each other as soon as possible. However, Gabby starts becoming suspicious and questions his reasoning for this. Will she rumble Nicky’s plot?

Charity and Mack get arrested before their big day (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity and Mack get arrested

Charity recently found out about Mack’s love for the A-Team and thought of an amazing wedding present for him.

Surprising Mack with the wedding gift – an A-Team van – the pair have fun in fancy dress, parked up in a country lane.

However, soon enough, PC Swirling arrives and reveals that the van is part of a robbery. He then proceeds to arrest them.

Taking them to the cells, PC Swirling tells them that they won’t be getting out for a while. This makes Charity wonder if Moira’s set them up in a bid to stop the wedding from happening. But, will they get out in time for the wedding?

Bernice is devastated (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is devastated

Last night (Tuesday April 18, 2023), Bernice arranged an art class as an event for her menopause support group.

However, as the ladies arrived for the event they were told that the event would have to be rearranged as the young woman they would be drawing could no longer make it.

Bernice was initially upset but ensured that the class carried on. With this, she decided to become the model for the class and stripped off her clothes.

Heath had heard that a young woman would be posing naked in the cafe for the class and had told Elliot. Elliot had poked his phone camera around the door and had taken a photo.

However, he was shocked to see that the naked woman in the photo was actually his auntie Bernice. Now, tonight, Bernice is left crushed. But, will she find out about Elliot’s photo?

Chloe’s waters break (Credit: ITV)

Chloe’s waters break

Chloe and Sarah settle down for a relaxing pamper night together, dressing in some comfy dressing gowns and sitting on the sofa.

However, things start to get dramatic as the evening goes from relaxing to intense, seeing Chloe’s waters break.

As Chloe realises that she’s going into labour, she prepares herself to meet her baby. But, will Mack be there for the birth?

