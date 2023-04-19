Emmerdale's Nicky and Gabby
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gabby rumbles Nicky’s plot as he pushes her too far?

Gabby's questions Nicky's motives

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday April 19, 2023), Gabby questions Nicky’s motives as he suggests speeding their weddings plans up.

As Nicky expresses his desire to get married as soon as possible, Gabby becomes suspicious and questions him.

But, will Gabby rumble Nicky’s plot as he pushes her too far? Will she work out Nicky’s true identity in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Gabby questions Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby questions Nicky

Viewers will know that nanny Nicky is the son of Caleb Miligan, with the father and son duo teaming up to take Home Farm from Kim.

As part of this plan, Nicky has been playing Gabby, planning to marry her in a bid to get his hands on her shares.

He recently revealed to Caleb that it’s extremely hard for him not be sick everyday as a result of pretending to be in love with Gabby.

Tonight, Nicky suggests that they marry each other as soon as possible. However, Gabby starts becoming suspicious and questions his reasoning for this. Will she rumble Nicky’s plot?

Charity looks horrified as she's confronted by PC Swirling on Emmerdale
Charity and Mack get arrested before their big day (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity and Mack get arrested

Charity recently found out about Mack’s love for the A-Team and thought of an amazing wedding present for him.

Surprising Mack with the wedding gift – an A-Team van – the pair have fun in fancy dress, parked up in a country lane.

However, soon enough, PC Swirling arrives and reveals that the van is part of a robbery. He then proceeds to arrest them.

Taking them to the cells, PC Swirling tells them that they won’t be getting out for a while. This makes Charity wonder if Moira’s set them up in a bid to stop the wedding from happening. But, will they get out in time for the wedding?

Bernice is devastated (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is devastated

Last night (Tuesday April 18, 2023), Bernice arranged an art class as an event for her menopause support group.

However, as the ladies arrived for the event they were told that the event would have to be rearranged as the young woman they would be drawing could no longer make it.

Bernice was initially upset but ensured that the class carried on. With this, she decided to become the model for the class and stripped off her clothes.

Heath had heard that a young woman would be posing naked in the cafe for the class and had told Elliot. Elliot had poked his phone camera around the door and had taken a photo.

However, he was shocked to see that the naked woman in the photo was actually his auntie Bernice. Now, tonight, Bernice is left crushed. But, will she find out about Elliot’s photo?

Chloe’s waters break (Credit: ITV)

Chloe’s waters break

Chloe and Sarah settle down for a relaxing pamper night together, dressing in some comfy dressing gowns and sitting on the sofa.

However, things start to get dramatic as the evening goes from relaxing to intense, seeing Chloe’s waters break.

As Chloe realises that she’s going into labour, she prepares herself to meet her baby. But, will Mack be there for the birth?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Kim Is Furious About Nicky Proposing To Gabby

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Gabby Thomas Nicky Miligan

Trending Articles

Sarah Ferguson is wide-eyed, King Charles looks to his side
Sarah Ferguson ‘to join royal family in big appearance at coronation’ after being ‘snubbed’ from ceremony
Prince Louis smiling and King Charles in a circle smiling
Warning for Prince Louis over his behaviour ahead of the coronation
Lawrence J Robb plays Mack Boyd in Emmerdale
Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb: Is he related to actress Natalie J Robb, who plays on-screen sister Moira?
Denise Welch on Loose Women
Loose Women star Denise Welch makes heartbreaking confession about grief following family loss
Rochelle Humes expressive on This Morning
This Morning viewers distracted by Rochelle Humes’ outfit today
Andrew Lloyd Webber speaking in interview
Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals heartbreaking final moments with son before his death