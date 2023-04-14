Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice in naked picture scandal

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, as she tries to spice things up for her menopause group, Bernice Blackstock finds herself at the heart of a naked picture scandal. How will she react when her unsuspecting friends and family catch an eyeful of her privates?

This comes as Nicola brands her menopause group ‘boring’. But, as she attempts to prove something to herself and Nicola, Bernice risks humiliating herself. How will she react when pictures of her baring all are snapped at an inopportune moment?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Bernice organises a life drawing class for her life drawing class (Credit: ITV)

Bernice hits back at Nicola with a cheeky idea for her menopause group

As the week begins, Bernice is shocked when Nicola hits her with a home truth. She’s left reeling when Nicola tells her that her menopause group is boring.

However, she shakes things up with the idea of an art class for the next menopause meeting. The next day, she takes over the cafe for the purposes of the group. How will the attendees react when they realise that Bernice has arranged a life drawing class?

Meanwhile, Heath has overheard everything, and is excited by the idea of a young, naked model. He and Elliot hang around outside the cafe door in the hope of catching an eyeful. But are they about to get more than they bargained for?

Bernice bares everything to the menopause groups… and a pair of unannounced onlookers (Credit: ITV)

Bernice bares all

Bernice’s plan hits the breaks when her life drawing model calls in sick. Sensing an opportunity, Bernice drops everything to pose for the group. Nicola, Brenda and the other women of the group are surprised when Bernice strips off to take centre stage.

Meanwhile, outside the cafe, Elliot opens the door slightly and pokes his phone through the gap. Taking a photo of naked Bernice, he and Heath are horrified to realise that the model is actually Bernice.

Will the boys be caught out? If so, how will Bernice react?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!