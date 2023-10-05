Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Lydia finally confesses her rape hell

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, October 5), Lydia finally confesses her rape hell after breaking down.

As Mandy and Samson fire accusations about, Lydia opens up to Kim about the rape.

But, how will Kim react to the shocking news in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lydia breaks down in front of Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia confesses her rape hell

After Mandy and Samson fire their accusations about, Lydia’s heartbroken that they could think so little of her.

Upset that her loved ones believe her to be having an affair with Craig, Lydia heads outside and breaks down.

Kim finds her in a state and tries to support her as Lydia finally confesses to her rape hell.

Shocked, Kim encourages Lydia to tell Sam about what Craig did to her so that he’ll understand her distant behaviour.

But, as Lydia realises that her life has changed forever, will she listen to Kim and speak to Sam?

What are the brothers plotting? (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Caleb remain mysterious

Continuing to remain mysterious, Cain and Caleb head over to an abandoned Wylie’s Farm. But, what are they up to?

Reuben is under the weather (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity helps Chloe out

Over in the playground, Charity finds herself bumping into Chloe despite trying to avoid her.

However, she soon finds herself helping Chloe when she worries that Reuben is ill.

As Chloe panics about Reuben having a hot temperature, Charity agrees to take them both to the hospital.

At the hospital, Chloe worries that Reuben might have meningitis again as Charity sits with her in the waiting room.

Chloe then puts any bad blood to one side for a moment as she thanks Charity for her help.

But, can the pair keep the peace for any longer? Or, will their rivalry soon re-emerge?

