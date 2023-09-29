Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia finally reveals Craig raped her

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Lydia finally reveals the truth about Craig raping her as her emotions burst.

As Kim sees Lydia crying, she soon gets her to open up about what’s wrong.

But, can Kim support Lydia as she finally reveals the truth in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mandy questions Samson (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson fuels Mandy’s suspicions

Next week, Samson heads to Craig’s office and asks him questions about why he was dropped from his work experience.

Craig then tries to twist the truth and make Lydia sound bad, with Samson lapping up his lies as he’s given his place on work experience back.

Samson soon starts to believe that something went on between Craig and Lydia and tells Cathy what he knows whilst on the phone.

Mandy just so happens to have overheard the conversation and questions Samson.

He then tells her that he reckons Lydia and Craig are having an affair.

With Samson fuelling Mandy’s previous suspicions, she sets out and confronts Lydia. But, will she get to the truth?

Kim gives Lydia some advise (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia opens up to Kim

After Mandy confronts her, Lydia’s heartbroken by the accusations and heads out of the house.

Breaking down in tears, Lydia soon bumps into Kim who does her best to comfort her.

Opening up to Kim, Lydia reveals the truth about what Craig did to her, telling her about the rape.

Kim’s taken back and encourages Lydia to tell Sam so that he understands why she’s been acting the way she has.

As Kim does her best to advise Lydia and support her, Lydia listens whilst contemplating what she should do.

But, will she take Kim’s advise and tell her husband about the rape? And, can Kim continue to support Lydia through the horrific ordeal in the aftermath of the rape?

