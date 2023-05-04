Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Reuben receives devastating diagnosis as he’s rushed to hospital

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday May 4, 2023), Reuben receives a devastating diagnosis as he’s rushed to hospital.

With her baby falling unwell, Chloe struggles to cope when she receives some worrying news about his health at the hospital.

After heading to the hospital with her baby, Chloe’s given a diagnosis. But, what’s wrong with Reuben in Emmerdale?

Reuben might have bacterial meningitis (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Reuben is rushed to hospital

Tonight, Chloe worries when she finds that Reuben has a high temperature. With this, she calls the GP.

Dr Liam examines baby Reuben and tells Chloe that he needs to be taken straight to hospital. Victoria accompanies a worried Chloe to the hospital.

Once they’ve arrived, Chloe panics when she’s told that Reuben most likely has bacterial meningitis. But, will Reuben make a full recovery?

The news about Reuben brings Paddy and Chas close (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy and Chas bond

After finding out the news about baby Reuben, Paddy and Chas bond as they share a meaningful moment together.

The news causes upsetting memories of baby Grace to resurface, making the pair turn to support one another.

Emotions run high between them as they think about the tragic loss of their daughter, fearing for Chloe’s baby’s health.

This comes after Paddy and Chas recently shared a kiss with each other whilst looking after Eve together.

Chas had kissed Paddy before being interrupted by Eve shouting from upstairs. As Chas asked Paddy to move back in and be a part of the family again, Paddy realised that things were well and truly over between them.

With this, he told Chas that he needed to move on and arranged for them to carry out a joint application for divorce. But, will this meaningful moment together change things?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

