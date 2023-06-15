Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Caleb pushed off a ravine – but which villager does him in?

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that a mystery attacker pushes Caleb Miligan from a great ravine, dashing him onto the ground below. Will he survive the fall? And who pushed him?

This comes as Caleb continues to make enemies in the village; upsetting Cain, Mack, Will and David. There’s much motive to have Caleb killed – but whodunnit?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, June 15) in full below.

Caleb makes it clear that he’s going nowhere (Credit: ITV)

Caleb goads the village menfolk

Cain is thoroughly unimpressed to learn that Charity has slept with Caleb. His mood goes from bad to worse when he finds out that Vinny is selling up to Caleb and won’t have his mind changed.

Later, Caleb goads Cain on with his cocky attitude. Cain lunges at his half-brother, only to be pulled away by Chas and Moira.

Cain lunges at Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Then, Caleb enrages Mack, who came to apologise for his behaviour yesterday. As Caleb continues to wind him up, Mack threatens that there will be consequences.

Caleb continues to infuriate his enemies when he annoys Will by refusing to apologise for his actions. Elsewhere, David tries to stop Leyla from relapsing. He promises her that Caleb’s comeuppance is in hand.

As he surveys the idyllic countryside, Caleb is attacked (Credit: ITV)

That afternoon, the villagers put on a united front against Caleb outside the pub. As the villagers confront him, Caleb squares up and takes pot shots against everyone.

Having had enough, Chas throws him out of the Woolpack. Caleb stalks off as the others shoot daggers from the Beer Garden. But, unbeknownst to Caleb, a mystery figure is in pursuit.

Who are they, and what do they have planned for Caleb?

Caleb lies unconscious and bleeding (Credit: ITV)

Caleb pushed to his death?

Out in the woodlands, Caleb looks out over a peaceful ridge. Just then, the mystery figure rushes up and pushes him over the edge.

Slamming onto the ground below, Caleb’s body sprawls out, motionless and apparently lifeless. Is Caleb dead?

Back in the village, a number of residents all return from mysterious outings. But who pushed Caleb?

Has Caleb been killed? (Credit: ITV)

Tom spots an opportunity

Tom hears that Nicola is in need of a babysitter. Eager to win some alone time with Belle, he volunteers for the job. But will it go to plan?

Victor tries to win over Claudette

Victor tries to win his ways into Claudette’s good books. He tells her that he found God in prison. Will she fall for his claims?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!