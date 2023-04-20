Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack and Chloe comp image
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack jilts Charity to be with Chloe while she’s in labour?

Chloe's in labour on Charity and Mack's wedding day

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday April 20, 2023), Mack finds out that Chloe is in labour just before he’s due to get wed to Charity.

With this, Mack rushes off and tells Charity that he’s got something urgent to do, leaving Charity to panic.

But, will Mack jilt Charity on her wedding day to be with Chloe while she’s in labour in Emmerdale tonight?

Mack walks off from his wedding, leaving Charity looking furious on Emmerdale
Mack rushes off (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack rushes off before the wedding

Currently in a prison cell, Charity and Mack breathe a sigh of relief when they’re finally released. However, they’re devastated when they realise that it’s too late to get married.

With PC Swirling acting as the hero, he tells them to jump into the A Team van, vowing to take them to their wedding.

In the village, Charles agrees to marry Mack and Charity in their A Team costumes. Before they can tie the knot, Sarah reveals that Chloe is in labour.

After hearing this news, Mack rushes off before getting married, explaining that he has something urgent to do.

Charity panics as Mack leaves the wedding with no idea if he’ll be back. But, has Mack jilted Charity to be with Chloe while she’s in labour?

Someone turns up to be with Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe gets a mystery visitor

Last night (Wednesday April 19, 2023), Chloe settled down for a pamper night with Sarah. However, her waters soon broke.

Tonight, Chloe goes into labour whilst Charity and Mack prepare to get married to each other. Chloe’s about to give birth when a mystery guest walks into the hospital room.

Chloe’s left feeling both emotional and relieved when she sees the mystery person walk in. But, could it be Mack?

Bernice wants to do one better than Man Club (Credit: ITV)

Bernice takes on a challenge

Last night, Bernice was left feeling devastated after Nicola revealed that a naked photo of her had been shared in the village group chat.

Tonight, Bernice does her best to remain positive. As Nicola tells her that the Man Club are running a 5k, Bernice decides to take on a challenge and run 10k to do one better than the guys. But, will Bernice succeed in her aims?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Charity And Mack Are Caught Kissing In A Van When PC Swirling Arrests Them

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

