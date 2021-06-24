Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Tracy breaks down after accidentally hurting Frankie.

Meanwhile Faith is determined to help Liv.

All this and more in tonight’s double bill of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy breaks down

Tracy accidentally scratches Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week Tracy left her daughter Frankie with Faith when she went back to work.

However when she caught Faith trying to give her a dirty dummy, she was furious and told Nate that Frankie would only be safe with her.

In tonight’s episodes Wendy approaches Tracy to remind her that Frankie has her jabs tomorrow.

Tracy is uncomfortable at Wendy touching her baby with unwashed hands and rushes Frankie away.

Back home, Tracy is horrified when she accidentally scratches Frankie while trying to wipe the germs off her face.

Later a helpless Tracy breaks down. Is she going to be okay?

Faith tries to help Liv

Faith tries to help Liv (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Chas is trying to come up with way to help Liv with her drinking.

Soon Faith is determined to help Liv. Will she be able to help her?

Kim’s fake death

What’s next for Kim? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 23) Jamie was horrified when he came home to discover Kim’s lifeless body on the floor and Will being arrested.

Jamie believed Will had killed his mother. However in a shocking twist it was revealed that Kim had faked her own death and Will was in on it.

She knew it was Jamie who had been poisoning her and wanted her revenge, but what will she do next?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV. This week’s episodes are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

