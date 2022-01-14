Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal villagers are angry as news spreads of Meena’s crimes.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Meena arrived in Emmerdale in September 2020 and was revealed to be Manpreet‘s sister.

However she was hiding a dark secret – she killed her best friend Nadine before moving to the village.

Meena has killed four people (Credit: ITV)

She has gone on to kill Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

Meena has been holding her sister Manpreet and Vinny Dingle captive and planned to kill them as she told them about her crimes.

However in last night’s episode (Thursday, January 13) they were saved when Liam Cavanagh turned up and knocked Meena unconscious.

He freed Manpreet and Vinny from their restraints, but when they told him that Meena murdered his daughter, Liam went after her.

Liam found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Has Meena left Emmerdale? Is this really her exit?

He chased her into the woods and she planned to sneak up on him and hit him with a rock. However she decided not to when she saw police nearby.

Meanwhile Charles was driving through the woods and accidentally knocked over Manpreet, who tried to stop Liam.

Later Meena Meena was seen in a lorry after being picked up by a driver named Tommy. He revealed he was heading to Glasgow and it looks like that’s where Meena is heading to.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Villagers enraged as news of Meena spreads

Meena fled the village but will she be back? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans work out huge Meena twist as she flees the village

Tonight (Friday, January 14) there’s shock all around the village and some are left feeling tortured by recent events.

Other are angered by what’s happened. Will Manpreet be okay?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been following Meena’s storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!