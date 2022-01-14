Emmerdale fans work out huge Meena twist as she flees the village

Emmerdale fans have predicted that Meena Jutla will return to the village in time for the soaps 50th anniversary or for Billy and Dawn’s wedding.

Serial killer Meena has murdered four people and recently tried to kill Vinny Dingle and her sister Manpreet Sharma.

However in last night’s scenes (Thursday, January 13) Liam Cavanagh went to the barn where she was holding them captive.

Liam found Meena at the barn (Credit: ITV)

He knocked Meena unconscious and got Vinny and Manpreet out of the barn. They told Liam that Meena had murdered three villagers, including his teenage daughter Leanna.

Liam was enraged and chased after Meena while Vinny called the police.

Liam chased Meena into the woods. She tried to attack him by sneaking up on him with a rock but when she saw police nearby she fled.

Meena fled Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Meena was last seen in a lorry after being picked up by a driver named Tommy. He revealed he was heading to Glasgow and it looks like that’s where Meena is heading to.

However fans don’t think this is the last we’ve seen of Meena and predicted she will either return for the soap’s 50th anniversary in October of this year, or for Billy and Dawn’s wedding next month.

So meena will come back for the explosive 50th anniversary. Liv won’t get released until evidence is found linking to meena so that trinket box needs finding and I don’t think manpreet is dead #Emmerdale — Laura Louise Bowater (@LauraLouiseBowa) January 14, 2022

Ain't Debbie also in Glasgow? Meena will probably end up beconing BFF's with her. One of the Dingle's will come face to face her on their next village leading to Meena's explosive return in the big stunt week in October. Just in time for the 50th Anniversary #Emmerdale 😮 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) January 13, 2022

Meena will probably murder a fan favourite on her return for the 50th. Hope Kim bludgeons her to death with her brandy decanter #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieNews81) January 13, 2022

I'm willing to bet they'll bring Meena back for the big 50th anniversary week #Emmerdale — Jan Robertson (@SoapQueen86) January 13, 2022

Meena can break into houses in the middle of the day, Walk down the street invisible. So disappearing till —-> #emmerdale 50th is gonna be easy. See you in October Meena. — jfield03 (@jfield03) January 13, 2022

@emmerdale #Emmerdale Looks like we'll be seeing Meena in October then for Emmerdale's big 50th Anniversary week! — Faizal Perager (@man18united) January 13, 2022

Meena back just in time to totally blow up Billy & Dawn's Wedding next month potentially? Really hope not. Dawn more than deserves a happy ending with Billy & Lucas after everything with Malone #Emmerdale 😮 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) January 14, 2022

so meena is either gonna come back at billy and dawn's valentines wedding or the 50th i bet #Emmerdale — . (@delucaevans) January 13, 2022

So Meena does a runner, then comes back to kill Dawn on her wedding day ! Surprise surprise !!🤯 #Emmerdale — Catherine Cardus (@Caterina1) January 13, 2022

Meena will be back. Probably for the 50th anniversary. #Emmerdale — ❤︎ 𝕊 𝕚 𝕟 𝕖 𝕒 𝕕 ❤︎ (@KWMadhead94) January 13, 2022

Will Meena return to Emmerdale?

Emmerdale is staying quiet on what’s happening next with Meena, however soap producer Jane Hudson has revealed ‘judgement day is coming.’

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media at a virtual press event

Jane was asked what’s ahead for the Meena storyline and if she will get her comeuppance soon.

It sounds like there may be more to come (Credit: ITV)

Jane responded: “Well I think it’s fair to say judgement day for Meena is coming. Whether she will get away with murder or not you’re going to have to wait and find out.

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had in this story, some that you probably won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can pretty much do anything but yes judgement day is coming.”

She continued: “It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say.”

