Emmerdale fans work out huge Meena twist as she flees the village

Meena managed to escape but will she be back?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have predicted that Meena Jutla will return to the village in time for the soaps 50th anniversary or for Billy and Dawn’s wedding.

Serial killer Meena has murdered four people and recently tried to kill Vinny Dingle and her sister Manpreet Sharma.

However in last night’s scenes (Thursday, January 13) Liam Cavanagh went to the barn where she was holding them captive.

Liam found Meena at the barn (Credit: ITV)

He knocked Meena unconscious and got Vinny and Manpreet out of the barn. They told Liam that Meena had murdered three villagers, including his teenage daughter Leanna.

Liam was enraged and chased after Meena while Vinny called the police.

Liam chased Meena into the woods. She tried to attack him by sneaking up on him with a rock but when she saw police nearby she fled.

Meena fled Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Meena was last seen in a lorry after being picked up by a driver named Tommy. He revealed he was heading to Glasgow and it looks like that’s where Meena is heading to.

However fans don’t think this is the last we’ve seen of Meena and predicted she will either return for the soap’s 50th anniversary in October of this year, or for Billy and Dawn’s wedding next month.

Will Meena return to Emmerdale?

Emmerdale is staying quiet on what’s happening next with Meena, however soap producer Jane Hudson has revealed ‘judgement day is coming.’

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media at a virtual press event

Jane was asked what’s ahead for the Meena storyline and if she will get her comeuppance soon.

It sounds like there may be more to come (Credit: ITV)

Jane responded: “Well I think it’s fair to say judgement day for Meena is coming. Whether she will get away with murder or not you’re going to have to wait and find out.

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had in this story, some that you probably won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can pretty much do anything but yes judgement day is coming.”

She continued: “It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

