Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The Woolpack new owner finally revealed

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal the new Woolpack owner is finally revealed.

Meanwhile Rhona gets a shock and Laurel makes a horrifying discovery.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: The Woolpack new owner finally revealed

The Dingles find out who the new Woolpack owner is (Credit: ITV)

It’s the day of the auction Chas refuses to go; not wanting to see Kim take her pub away.

Paddy is sad to see his wife so defeated.

Soon Charity hits a nerve which emboldens Chas to attend the auction after all. Paddy is delighted to see Chas won’t go down without a fight.

At the Auction House there is tension from the villagers as the auctioneer prepares to start.

Just as the auctioneer is ready to sell the Woolpack to the highest bid, Cain is outbid by an online bidder.

Later, with the pub sold to a mystery online bidder, Marlon and Chas are interested to know who the new owner of the Woolpack is.

Faith fails to get the name from the auctioneer but is informed that the new owner wants to meet both Marlon and Chas in person.

Chas is fearful who the mystery buyer is…

Ellis and Belle’s secret is out

Cain finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Ellis and Belle’s secret is out when they are spotted together at the auction. Cain expresses his anger at them being together.

However Al offers support to Belle and Ellis and invites them for a meal with him and Kerry.

Pierce’s son Marcus arrives

Marcus arrives (Credit: ITV)

Marcus shows up to meet Rhona. Vanessa is soon impersonating Rhona again, hoping to get rid of him.

As Vanessa tries to explain that she made a mistake getting in touch, Rhona arrives and is floored to see Marcus.

As the ladies argue over Vanessa’s actions, Marcus interrupts.

He knows something big must have prompted Rhona to contact him.

Soon Rhona fills him in…

Kim makes a purchase

Kim makes a purchase (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Kim apologises for missing Dawn’s hen do as she heads off to the auction, dressed to the nines.

Later Kim is on the phone with a smug look on her face; she’s clearly purchased something profitable.

Laurel makes a discovery

Laurel’s face turns serious when she later reads through the paperwork that Jai has left (Credit: ITV)

Jai shoves the paperwork for the loan into a folder as Laurel arrives.

But he rushes off accidentally leaving the folder behind.

Laurel’s face turns serious when she later reads through the paperwork that Jai has left behind.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

