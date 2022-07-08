Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock return causes chaos

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, July 8 2022) reveal Liv gets a shock when her mum Sandra turns up.

Meanwhile Chas gets a message from Al, but what does he want?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Sandra turns up (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 11-15

Emmerdale spoilers: Sandra returns

Last time viewers saw Liv’s mother Sandra was last year, when Liv went to stay with her at a caravan park in Wales.

At the time, Liv was struggling with her alcohol addiction.

Sandra, who is also an alcoholic, agreed to let her daughter stayed and they would party and drink together.

However when Sandra witnessed Liv have a seizure she panicked.

Liv’s half-brother Aaron managed to track his sister down and told Sandra about Liv’s epilepsy.

Although Liv wanted to stay, Sandra realised she wasn’t fit to look after her daughter.

Liv returned to the village and after being arrested for the murder of Ben Tucker, she decided to get sober.

She was released from prison after it was proved Meena Jutla killed Ben and went on to marry boyfriend Vinny.

Tonight Liv gets a shock when Sandra turns up in the village to see her.

She tells her she wants to seek help with her drinking.

But how will Liv react to seeing her mother, and does Sandra really want help for her drinking?

Al messages Chas (Credit: ITV)

Al gets in contact with Chas

Over the last few weeks, Chas has been cheating on husband Paddy with Al Chapman.

Chas and Al have been on and off over the last few weeks.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, July 7) Chas had a heart-to-heart with brother Cain.

Afterwards she met up with Al and told him not to text her and that if they were going to secretly see each other, they were going to do it properly.

Chas told him they would arrange when to meet up and wouldn’t contact each other through the phone.

She also said there could be no feelings involved and they could end things at any time.

However tonight an excited Chas receives a message from Al.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!