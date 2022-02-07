Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock death as villager collapses?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Al continues to antagonise Cain.

Meanwhile a villager collapses and Belle is upset learning about Ellis’s job offer.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain refuses to back down

Moira tells Amy she will try to get through to Cain (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick supported as she reveals troll’s vile messages

Cain is furious Al is moving in with Amy, Kerry and Kyle whilst Amy threatens that she will fight Cain for custody if he continues to meddle in her life.

Moira tries to pacify Amy telling her she will try to get through to Cain, but with Al deliberately antagonising the situation, Cain is unlikely to back down.

Rishi collapses

Rishi collapses (Credit: ITV)

With Kim planning to get them out of their home, Laurel is distraught while Jai is concocting a way out.

Gabby is furious when Kim tells her Jai suggested she sell Brook cottage instead, which would leave Bernice homeless.

Soon Jai and Laurel are planning to try and buy Mulberry Cottage from Kim.

However Priya’s anger rises when Jai tells her and Rishi that they should sell Holdgate, so he can get the funds.

Jai is surrounded by Priya and Bernice as they both tell him off for his sneaky behaviour.

They’re all suddenly terrified when Rishi collapses.

Belle finds out about Ellis’s new job

Belle isn’t happy when she finds out about Ellis’s new job from Al (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh and EastEnders’ Toby-Alexander Smith announce name of baby daughter

Ellis has had a job offer abroad and tells Al he’s taking the job, but dreads breaking the news to Belle.

However before he can, Al puts his foot in it by letting slip to Belle first about the job, assuming she already knows.

Belle is furious to realise Ellis is dumping her.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!