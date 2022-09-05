Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Sandra busted as Liv catches Vinny and Gabby together?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, September 5 2022) reveal Liv accuses Sandra of manipulating things with her and Vinny.

Meanwhile Mack confesses he cheated with someone in the village and Nicola is left near tears as Harriet gives her some bad news.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Liv finds Gabby and Vinny talking (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liv calls Sandra out

Sandra returned to the village recently and has been determined to try and get her hands on Liv’s money.

She’s been telling Gabby that Liv and Vinny are having marriage troubles when they aren’t.

Tonight Sandra manages to convince Gabby to speak to Vinny about his ‘marriage’ problems.

Gabby goes to see Vinny and tries to help him, thinking that his and Liv’s relationship is falling apart.

As Gabby questions Vinny on his sex-life, she’s left shocked when Vinny admits that he’s never had sex before.

When Liv comes back home she sees Vinny and Liv together. However she calls Sandra out for manipulating the situation.

Has Liv finally figured out what Sandra is up to?

As Sandra realises her plan to break up Vinny and Liv isn’t working, she fills Terry in on her plan to ruin Liv’s sobriety.

Mack opens up to Nate (Credit: ITV)

Mack makes a confession to Nate

Last week Mack and Charity had an argument about trying for another baby.

Mack went out drinking and ended up in bed with another woman. However it hasn’t been revealed who the other woman is.

When Mack returned home he made up with Charity, but he’s been left feeling terrible.

Tonight a guilty Mack opens up to Nate. He reveals that he cheated on Charity with someone local leaving Nate shocked.

Harriet has something to tell Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Harriet has news for Nicola

Nicola is close to tears when Harriet tells her they don’t have enough to prosecute Naomi, who still hasn’t come clean in her involvement about the attack.

Frustrated, Nicola decides to take matters into her own hands.

