Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Samson sinks to a new low as he betrays Amelia

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, November 16) Samson makes a shocking move over baby Esther.

The teen is annoyed when he’s left with the baby leading him to betray Amelia.

But how will Amelia react?

Amelia starts to doubt her capabilities as a mum (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson takes shocking action

This week Amelia was able to bring her daughter Esther home from the hospital.

When Amelia told Esther’s dad, Samson, about her pregnancy he made it clear he didn’t want to be a father.

Amelia, Samson’s dad Sam and Samson’s stepmum Lydia thought he would change his mind about the baby when he met her.

However when Samson was left alone with the baby, he told her he ‘wouldn’t let her ruin his life.’

And tonight, he calls social services on Amelia after she refuses to put her daughter up for adoption.

An exhausted Amelia begins to question her capabilities as a mum. Dan steps in to reassure her that things will get easier but Amelia isn’t convinced.

Later, with Amelia struggling to find a babysitter, Lydia provides the ‘perfect solution’.

At Wishing Well Cottage, Lydia hands baby Esther over to Samson, but Samson is fuming about this.

Later Amelia arrives to collect her daughter.

But when Samson suggests that she puts Esther up for adoption, Amelia is left stunned.

He then cruelly reminds Amelia about her abortion plans and is annoyed when his scheming backfires.

Samson tries to convince Amelia to have baby Esther adopted (Credit: ITV)

Samson calls social services

A devastated Amelia insists she knows what’s best for Esther and that’s her family.

Back at Jacob’s Fold, Noah reassures Amelia that she’s doing fine and is a great mum.

He then reveals he’s set up a cot in his room for the baby, leaving Amelia touched by his sweet gesture.

But when Noah and Samson have a heated confrontation, Samson determines to do something major.

He picks up the phone and calls social services, pleading with them to take Esther into care…

