Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena puts her plan into action to kill Manpreet and Vinny.

Meanwhile Nate doesn’t react well to Tracy’s news and Billy asks Leyla to plan his and Dawn’s wedding.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet and Vinny murdered?

Meena drives the van into the barn (Credit: ITV)

Liam started to become worried about Meena’s mental health and when saw her wrist injury, he told her he knew about her faking her pregnancy and miscarriage.

Meena threatened to accuse Liam of sexually harassing her. When she returned to the barn, she told Manpreet and Vinny she was speeding up her plans to kill them.

Tonight Mandy’s anxiety rises when she finds out Vinny never showed up for a visit with Liv.

Meena drives the Dingle van into the barn. As she closes the doors, Manpreet and Vinny are terrified.

They’re aware there will be no escape from the fumes coming from the vehicle.

Nate gets news from Tracy

What will Tracy do? (Credit: ITV)

Tracy recently spoke at a post natal depression seminar and was offered a job in Nottingham afterwards.

Tracy confided in Charity who urged her to take the opportunity.

Tonight Tracy’s heart is pulled in two as she sees the pain on Nate’s face when she tells him that she and Frankie are moving to Nottingham for a new job.

Angry, Nate reels from Tracy’s revelation about leaving the village.

Eventually Nate undermines her about her ability to cope in a new city and Tracy’s insecurity resurfaces.

As she abandons all hope of her new life, Nate is guilty to realise he’s crushed her dream.

What will Tracy do?

Billy has a question for Leyla

Billy asks Leyla to plan his wedding (Credit: ITV)

Billy asks a chuffed Leyla to plan his and Dawn’s wedding.

Jai and Kim hit with bad news

Jai and Kim reel from the health and safety fine (Credit: ITV)

Jai and Kim reel from the health and safety fine they received from the accidents at the survival challenge.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

