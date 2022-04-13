Meena in court and Meena with a gun in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena convinces the jury she’s innocent with showstopping performance?

Will Meena get away with murder?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, April 13 2022) reveal Meena stands in court against advice from her solicitor.

She plays the victim, but will the jury believe her?

Meanwhile Marlon gets a visitor and Belle tries to plan her future.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Meena delivers the performance of a lifetime in Emmerdale
Meena delivers the performance of a lifetime (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena  convinces the jury she’s innocent?

Earlier this week, Meena’s trial began. She is on trial after pleading not guilty to the murder of Ben Tucker, Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh.

This week, Liam and Manpreet testified against Meena.

In last night’s scenes (Tuesday, April 12) Meena’s solicitor advised her against taking the stand in court.

However she made the decision to reject the advice, determined to get her moment in the spotlight.

Tonight Meena rehearses her lines in her cell as she prepares to talk in court.

Meena is utterly convincing as she takes the stand in court, playing the victim.

She delivers the performance of a lifetime to an enthralled jury.

But will she convince them she’s innocent, or will they see through her lies?

Emmerdale Rhona begs Marlon to let April visit again
Marlon gets another visitor (Credit: ITV)

Bear visits Marlon

A few weeks ago Marlon suffered a stroke and has been in hospital ever since.

His family and friends are taking it in turns to visit him, however Rhona is struggling to keep on top of everything.

Tonight Bear goes to visit Marlon in hospital as an exhausted Rhona is feeling the pressure.

She bottles her emotions in a bid to remain strong for her family.

Al is trying to steal Belle's ideas in Emmerdale
In the village Belle plans for her future (Credit: ITV)

Belle plans for her future

Belle begins her journey in meditation teacher training, hopeful for a future beyond the B&B.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Grieving mother on GMB today
GMB today: Viewers in tears over cancer teen’s death in lockdown while PM partied
Emmerdale stars Isabel Hodgins and Lawrence J Robb
Isabel Hodgins and Lawrence J Robb spark rumours they’re dating
Kieran Hayler looking happy and Katie Price looking annoyed
Katie Price latest: Kieran Hayler ‘taking legal action’ after ex appears to liken him to Jimmy Savile
Olivia crying on MAFS Australia
MAFS Australia star Olivia claims she can’t leave home alone after ‘awful’ public encounters
Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson on This Morning today
This Morning fans all saying the same thing about Josie and Vernon’s appearance today
Strictly star Neil Jones with a shaved head on the red carpet
Strictly’s Neil Jones moves in with new girlfriend as pal admits: ‘It’s looking good’