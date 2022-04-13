Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena convinces the jury she’s innocent with showstopping performance?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, April 13 2022) reveal Meena stands in court against advice from her solicitor.

She plays the victim, but will the jury believe her?

Meanwhile Marlon gets a visitor and Belle tries to plan her future.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Meena delivers the performance of a lifetime (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena convinces the jury she’s innocent?

Earlier this week, Meena’s trial began. She is on trial after pleading not guilty to the murder of Ben Tucker, Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh.

This week, Liam and Manpreet testified against Meena.

In last night’s scenes (Tuesday, April 12) Meena’s solicitor advised her against taking the stand in court.

However she made the decision to reject the advice, determined to get her moment in the spotlight.

Tonight Meena rehearses her lines in her cell as she prepares to talk in court.

Meena is utterly convincing as she takes the stand in court, playing the victim.

She delivers the performance of a lifetime to an enthralled jury.

But will she convince them she’s innocent, or will they see through her lies?

Marlon gets another visitor (Credit: ITV)

Bear visits Marlon

A few weeks ago Marlon suffered a stroke and has been in hospital ever since.

His family and friends are taking it in turns to visit him, however Rhona is struggling to keep on top of everything.

Tonight Bear goes to visit Marlon in hospital as an exhausted Rhona is feeling the pressure.

She bottles her emotions in a bid to remain strong for her family.

In the village Belle plans for her future (Credit: ITV)

Belle plans for her future

Belle begins her journey in meditation teacher training, hopeful for a future beyond the B&B.

