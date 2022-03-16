Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, March 16) reveal Manpreet gets news ahead of Meena‘s plea hearing that sends her into a spin.

Meanwhile Dawn realises how dangerous her task is when she meets Alex and his dealer and Amelia is left embarrassed when Kerry gets involved with Noah.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet gets devastating news

Still struggling with everything that’s happened, Manpreet puts on a brave face as she nervously awaits Meena’s plea hearing.

However she’s apprehensive to discover that Charles and Liam cannot discuss Meena’s confession on the stand.

How will the plea hearing go?

Dawn in trouble?

Meanwhile Dawn hides Alex’s blackmail from a wary Harriet and Billy. She struggles to share her excitement over the adoption, knowing what Alex wants her to do.

Under immense pressure, Dawn’s deceit takes a step up when she attempts to steal from Home Farm in order to play Alex’s debts. But what will happen when Kim walks in and catches her red-handed?

With the walls closing in around her, Dawn makes a call before going accompanying Alex to meet the dealer.

It’s not long before Dawn realises that her task may be more dangerous than she originally thought.

Just as the meeting concludes, they are interrupted when police cars turn up and we later see Dawn guided into the back of it.

Is Dawn in trouble?

Kerry embarrasses Amelia

A vulnerable Amelia reluctantly tells her family about what happened with Noah the night before.

But later she’s left embarrassed when Kerry intervenes and has a go at Noah.

Has Kerry just made things worse?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

