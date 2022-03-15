Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona abandons Marlon?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Rhona is struggling to cope in the wake of Marlon’s stroke and ends up running out on him.

As he desperately tries to communicate how much he needs her, she walks away, but will she return and support him through surgery?

Marlon suffers a stroke (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon has a stroke

The week starts full of joy and love for the couple as they finally propose to each other at exactly the same time.

Thrilled Marlon rushes home to get the ring he has hidden away, but as he searches for it, his vision starts to become impaired.

He falls to the ground and realises he’s suffering a stroke.

Marlon is clinging on to consciousness when April arrives, having come to look for him. She is stunned to find him barely coherent on the floor and quickly calls an ambulance.

He’s taken to hospital, fading fast, where Rhona rushes to be by his side.

Distraught April and Rhona wait for news (Credit: ITV)

Rhona can’t cope

Marlon is told he’ll need surgery and as Rhona tries to prepare him for the operation, she’s shaky.

The vet can’t contain her emotions for long, though.

Confused and frightened, Marlon is internally desperate for her to stay with him, but unable to communicate it.

Rhona runs from the room, not wanting him to see her break down.

Will she return to support him?

Rhona waits for news after abandoning Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Marlon be okay?

Rhona waits anxiously with her mum, Mary, and April at the hospital for news of Marlon’s surgery.

She is left wondering what the future holds.

Will she stick by Marlon and help him through this?

Can they come out of this stronger? Or will this tear them apart for good?

