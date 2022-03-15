Manpreet Meena Emmerdale
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Manpreet refuses to testify

Manpreet is struggling

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Manpreet refuses to testify in court, but that causes problems for Liam.

Will he be able to get justice for Leanna?

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet refuses to testify

At Meena’s plea hearing this week, Meena decides to plead guilty to the first of her many charges.

Soon Manpreet suffers a panic attack as she becomes utterly overwhelmed by the pressure of testifying.

Clearly distressed and struggling, she heads off in her car but ends up abandoning the vehicle and her phone.

Meena appears in court in Emmerdale and pleads guilty to one charge
Meena appears in court (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 21-25

She disappears into the night and soon concerns about Manpreet’s whereabouts begin to grow.

However next week it seems that Manpreet gets in contact with Liam.

It’s soon revealed Manpreet is not testifying in court, as she is struggling with the pressure.

Liam worries he’ll never get justice for Leanna.

Will he ever be able to get avenge his daughter’s death?

Ethan tells disappointed Liam Manpreet won't testify against Meena
Manpreet won’t be testifying and Liam is upset by the news (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca Sarker explains Manpreet’s disappearance

Speaking about Manpreet’s panic attack on the day of Meena’s plea hearing, Rebecca Sarker, who plays Manpreet, has explained in a recent interview: “The day in court for Meena’s plea hearing has been a long time coming for Manpreet.

“She’s overwhelmed and she psyches herself up for it. It’s been like a Sword of Damocles over her head waiting for the day to come.

“At court Meena has been tormenting Manpreet and Liam and playing to her audience. It’s that pressure for Manpreet, so I think that the panic attack is a release from all that angst.

Emmerdale Leyla and Liam in court for Meena's hearing
Manpreet has a panic attack (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Dingles united by family tragedy

“There’s probably a bit of PTSD as well, so it’s a combination of things.”

She continued: “Manpreet is pretty vulnerable. She’s trying to claw her way back, but this pressure keeps pushing her down and weighing on her.

“The panic attack scene was very interesting to film because I was the only actor on set, so I was very isolated.

“That was useful because Manpreet feels very isolated too.

“She feels the responsibility not just over Meena’s actions, but if she has to take the stand at a trial. That’s weighing very heavily on her shoulders.”

