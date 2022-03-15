Emmerdale spoilers: Dingles united by family tragedy

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal the Dingles are finally a family united when tragedy strikes.

Marlon has a stroke and it gets the warring clan to thinking that they need to put their differences behind them and pull together.

But will Chas really bury the hatchet with Charity?

Marlon’s stroke makes the family rethink their priorities (Credit: ITV)

Marlon has a stroke

Elated after proposing to Rhona, Marlon’s world falls apart as he suffers a stroke.

He’s rushed to hospital where he faces surgery and an uncertain future.

As Rhona anxiously awaits news of her fiancé, back in the village, the rest of the Dingles are united in shock.

Charity confides in Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia steps in

When Charity pays Lydia and Sam a visit, wanting some family company, Lydia encourages her to make amends with Chas.

Meanwhile, Vanessa reassures Charity Marlon will recover, but Charity is still feeling concerned.

Lydia then turns her attentions to Chas and gives her some tough love. Lydia tells her she needs to be the bigger person, but will it be enough to convince Chas to end her feud with Charity?

Will Chas return to her old life? (Credit: ITV)

Charity makes shock proposal to Chas

Chas finally makes it to the Woolpack to be with her family.

Without Marlon working there, Charity is struggling.

Chas steps in and the cousins settle into their old rhythm behind the bar.

But Charity is still finding it tough and after a heart to heart with Chas, she begs her to come back to the pub.

Will Chas agree to return to her old life? And will the peace last long once she and Charity are living and working together again?

It won’t be long before there are more fireworks, we’re sure!

Rhona waits for news of Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Will Marlon be okay in Emmerdale spoilers?

As The Dingles are finally making peace, Marlon is lying in hospital terrified over what the future holds.

Rhona tries to reassure him, but she is struggling herself and just when he needs her the most, but can’t communicate it, she bolts from the room to hide her breakdown.

Marlon is taken into surgery while Rhona awaits news and wonders just how different the rest of their life is going to be.

