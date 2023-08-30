Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Liam falls hook, line and sinker for Charity’s charms

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 30), Liam falls hook, line and sinker for Charity’s charms.

As he arrives for his date with Charity, Liam soon finds himself attracted to her.

But, will Charity feel the same way about the village doctor in Emmerdale spoilers?

Liam and Charity go on a date together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam goes on a date with Charity

Viewers will know that last night (Tuesday, August 29), Gail challenged Charity to proposition the next person who walked through the Woolpack doors.

After Rodney walked in the pub, Charity agreed to start the challenge and soon set her sights on Liam.

Liam was stunned as Charity joined him for a drink and started comparing him to a cowboy.

Charity then convinced Liam to go on a date with her the next day and pick her up around lunch time.

Tonight, Liam sticks to his promise and turns up at the pub to pick Charity up for their date.

They soon arrive at The Hide for the date, with Liam falling hook, line and sinker for Charity’s charms. But, will Charity fall for Liam too?

Caleb tries to sort out the mess (Credit: ITV)

Caleb strives to protect his business

With Nate taking over Corey as manager of the business, he soon tells Caleb about the dodgy goings on with Harry.

Caleb’s shocked when he finds out that guns have been hidden and rushes off to find them. But, will he put himself in danger?

Gabby’s back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby returns

Gabby returns home from her holiday tonight after spending some time away from the village.

Now that she’s back in the same village as Nicky, will she be able to build bridges? Or, will she continue on her warpath and with her vendetta against her ex fiancé?

