Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Devastating loss in the Dingle family

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, December 22) the Dingles lose another family member.

Elsewhere, Amy and Moira worry when they spot Kyle talking to PC Swirling.

And Charles’ choir event gets underway.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

The last Dingle pig dies (Credit: ITV)

Sam and Lydia grieve as another Dingle dies

Sam and Lydia are heartbroken to hear that they must say goodbye to yet another Dingle.

After the deaths of both Faith and Liv, the Dingles haven’t had it easy.

Now, Rhona tells Sam and Lydia that the last Dingle pig must be put down.

They’re devastated as they come to terms with the news.

Kyle speaks to PC Swirling (Credit: ITV)

Kyle speaks to PC Swirling about Cain

Amy and Moira consider taking Kyle to the choir event with them so that he’s not left unattended.

They take Kyle and Isaac with them to the village hall and start to enjoy the festivities.

However, they take their eye off of Kyle for a split second and are shocked to see him talking to PC Swirling, dressed as Santa, about Cain.

They quickly interrupt the conversation before Kyle confesses to killing Al.

However, PC Swirling spots something suspicious in Amy and Moira’s behaviour.

Later on, Moira and Amy put pressure on Kyle to tell them what he said to PC Swirling.

However, Kyle gets upset and they fail to get through to him.

Moira then tells Amy that she should give Kyle a Christmas to remember so that he’ll be distracted from what he did.

But, if Kyle doesn’t crumble, will Amy and Moira crack instead?

A Christmas choir commences (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles’ choir event brings joy

Charles gathers up his choir singers to raise money for a stroke charity.

He holds an event at the village hall, getting everyone into the festive spirit.

The choir start singing, with everyone feeling the joy from the event.

But, will it be happiness all round?

Nate is devastated (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nate gets some upsetting news

Nate is left upset when he finds out some news.

He won’t see Frankie until the new year, missing out on celebrating Christmas with her.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

