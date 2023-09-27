Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chloe admits pregnancy truth to Mack

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 27), Chloe admits the pregnancy truth to Mack after realising that she’s not pregnant.

After being encouraged by Amy, Chloe brings herself round to telling Mack that there’s no baby.

But, how will a previously excited Mack react to this news in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chloe is honest with Mack (Credit: ITV)

Chloe admits pregnancy truth to Mack

Viewers will know that Mack’s very excited about Chloe’s pregnancy, even proposing to her after seeing her order a pregnancy test online.

Mack even told his family the news before Chloe had actually taken the test.

Last night (Tuesday, September 26), Chloe opened up to Amy and told her that her period had arrived meaning that she wasn’t actually pregnant.

However, she feared that if she told Mack then he wouldn’t want to marry her any more.

Tonight, Chloe tells Mack the truth – there’s no baby. But, how will he react? Will he still want to marry her?

Manpreet helps Claudette (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet supports Claudette

Manpreet and Ethan both set some time aside to help Claudette plan Victor’s funeral.

Trying to keep Claudette going, Manpreet does her best to support her through this tough time.

They both seem to bond as they go over the arrangements, making peace at least until the funeral has happened. But, can they keep the peace afterwards?

Gail worries (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gail’s concerned about Ryan

Last night, Gail met her ill son Oscar as she visited him in the hospital.

However, Ryan couldn’t bring himself to meet Oscar and went home despite Gail telling Oscar that Ryan would meet him.

Oscar had a lot of questions for Gail and wasn’t very welcoming to her as they reconnected.

Tonight, Gail worries about Ryan with her concerns growing for him. But, why doesn’t Ryan want to meet Oscar?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!