Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Devastating aftermath of Faith’s death as Chas returns home

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, October 14) the aftermath of Faith‘s death is revealed.

Meanwhile Kim overhears a private conversation between Harriet and Will. But what has she heard?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Cain was with Faith during her final moments (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Aftermath of Faith’s death

Recently Faith learnt her cancer had spread to her brain and would cause her to become confused.

Wanting to have some control, Faith made the decision that she would end her own life and told her daughter-in-law Moira about her plan.

Earlier this week Faith’s family and friends recreated a beachside resort for her.

She was reunited with best friend Diane Sugden.

As she danced with her son Cain, she was elated.

However in last night’s episode (Thursday, October 13) she said her veiled goodbyes to her friends and family before deciding to end her own life.

As Faith lay dying, Chas was in bed with Al (Credit: ITV)

When Moira found out Faith had given Sarah a locket, which she said she would only give her after she died, she realised Faith was going through with her plan to end her life.

Moira called Cain and they rushed to get to the Woolpack.

As Cain got his mother he realised what she had done.

He led with his mother as she died.

How will he react when he learns that Moira knew of Faith’s plan?

Will he ever be able to forgive her?

Meanwhile, Chas was holed up in a hotel room with illicit lover Al.

He secretly switched her phone to silent so she wouldn’t worry about Faith.

But as a result, Chas missed a number of incoming calls from Paddy, telling her she needed to come home immediately.

In tonight’s scenes Chas returns home. Will Chas blame Al for missing her mum’s final moments?

Meanwhile Aaron is horrified as he makes a realisation.

What has he found out?

Kim overheard Will and Harriet (Credit: ITV)

Kim overhears Harriet declare her love for Will

An excited Kim awaits her wedding day, utterly content with the man she is going to marry.

Meanwhile Harriet feels guilty when she decides not to attend Will and Kim’s wedding.

When Will finds out Harriet isn’t coming his mood changes, leaving Kim confused.

Will decides to confront Harriet and insists she comes to the wedding.

He arranges to meet Harriet later, but this fuels her hope that he still loves her and wants to be with her.

However Kim senses something is wrong and goes looking for Will at the scrapyard.

Kim listens in as Harriet fights for Will’s love.

What will Kim do?

