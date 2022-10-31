Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Aaron leaves the village as affair is exposed?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday October 31, 2022), Aaron says his goodbyes as he prepares to leave the village.

But, will he leave on good terms with his mum?

Also, Cain finds out about Chas’ affair with Al and plans his revenge.

But, will someone get hurt?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Aaron cuts ties with Chas (Credit: ITV)

Aaron prepares to leave the village

Grieving Aaron has been contemplating leaving the village for a short while but has finally decided to go, thanks to Chas’ persuasion.

Chas thinks that with Aaron gone, her secret will be safe. But little does she know that he saw her and Al together after Faith and Liv’s funeral.

Aaron packs his bag and says goodbye to his family but things are left bitter between him and his mum.

Chas asks him whether he’s said anything about the affair to anyone, making Aaron angry.

He then cuts all ties with her.

He never wants to hear from her again.

They’re done.

But, does Aaron really mean what he says?

Cain finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain finds out about the affair

Cain gets suspicious as to why Chas has fallen out with Aaron all of a sudden.

However, things soon become clear when he finds Chas’ burner phone.

Cain’s shocked when he finds messages of Chas’ affair.

Ringing the number, Cain is on a mission to find out who Chas has been cheating on Paddy with.

Al answers the phone, exposing his affair.

But, what will Cain do now that he knows the truth?

Cain sets out to kill (Credit: ITV)

Cain plans his revenge on Al

Wanting to make Al pay for destroying his family, Cain messages Al from Chas’ phone and asks to meet.

Al thinks he’s going to meet Chas and agrees.

However, when he arrives, he sees Cain pointing a shotgun at him.

Realising that Cain knows the truth, Chas panics that Al might not be safe.

Arrogantly, Al starts to walk away from Cain thinking that he’s giving him an empty threat.

With this, Cain starts a fight and drops the shotgun.

As things escalate, both men try to grab the gun.

But, who will get to it first?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will Cain get revenge? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!