Emmerdale spoilers: 5 things that happen as Cain discovers Chas and Al’s affair

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cain finds out about Al and Chas’s affair after finding Chas’ burner phone.

As he finds flirty messages from an unknown number, he rings the number and soon becomes shocked when Al picks up.

How will Cain react in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain discovers Chas’ burner phone with messages from Al (Credit: ITV)

1. Cain discovers Al and Chas’s affair

Chas is forcing Aaron to leave the village so that he won’t tell Paddy about her affair.

However, next week, Cain becomes suspicious as to why Chas and Aaron have fallen out and starts questioning her.

He soon gets the answer he needs when he finds Chas’ burner phone and finds a load of messages revealing her affair.

Ringing the number, Cain’s desperate to find out who Chas’ mystery man is.

He’s shocked when Al answers the phone.

Cain is furious when he realises that Chas has been having an affair with Al of all people.

How will Cain react now when he realises that Chas has been having an affair with his enemy instead of supporting her family through the deaths of Faith and Liv?

Cain plots to trap Al (Credit: ITV)

2. Cain sets a trap for Al

Heading out to deal with the situation, Cain messages Al pretending to be Chas.

He asks him to meet.

However, when Al arrives to meet Chas he’s soon met with Cain, who’s holding a shotgun.

Chas realises that Cain knows the truth (Credit: ITV)

3. Chas realises Cain knows about the affair

Meanwhile Chas realises that Cain’s found out about the affair and worries that he might act irrationally.

Her fears come into fruition as Al’s life is put at risk.

What will Chas do?

A fight breaks out between the two men (Credit: ITV)

4. A fight breaks out between Cain and Al

Back at the barn, Al thinks that Cain will never go through with pulling the trigger.

He starts to turn his back on him and walk away.

With this, Cain starts to fight Al, putting the shotgun aside.

As the fight progresses, both men try to grab the gun.

But who will reach it first?

Both men reach for the gun, but who will get shot? (Credit: ITV)

5. Someone is shot

As the enemies battle it out, someone reaches the gun first.

The trigger is pulled and the gun goes off.

But, who has been shot?

Has Cain shot Al?

Or has his own plan backfired on him?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will Cain shoot Al? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!