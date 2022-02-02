Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal a villager sets their sights on buying the Woolpack, but who wants it?

Meanwhile Rhona calls Marcus and Vanessa decides to contact him.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: A villager sets their sights on buying the Woolpack

Cain is determined to fix things (Credit: ITV)

Currently the Woolpack is up for auction after Gavin pulled out of the deal with Chas and Marlon.

This week, Kim began looking through the auction catalogue.

Tonight, Will works out Kim is likely planning on putting in a bid to buy the Woolpack.

Charity overhears and is gutted how to break it to Chas.

Chas hits the roof when she finds out that Kim is interested is buying the pub.

Cain is determined to fix things when Chas explains losing the pub will break her heart.

Vanessa pretends to be Rhona

Vanessa pretends to be Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Rhona was shocked to receive a letter from her rapist ex-husband Pierce, who is in prison.

He explained in the letter that he’s dying and wants help locating his son, Marcus.

Despite everything that happened, Rhona agreed to help him and tried to find Marcus online.

She struggled to find him but soon Ryan offered to help track him down, unaware of who Marcus is.

Tonight Ryan gives Rhona Marcus’s number, having located it online.

Soon Rhona tells Vanessa she’s phone Marcus, but unbeknownst to Rhona, Vanessa sees a return voicemail come in from Marcus.

She listens to it and leaves him one back pretending to be Rhona.

Will Vanessa come to regret this?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

