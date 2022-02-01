Emmerdale Pierce and Rhona
Soaps

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Pierce’s ‘return’

Doesn't Rhona deserve better

By Carena Crawford

Emmerdale’s Rhona Goskirk has been through a huge amount at the hands of Pierce Harris and when he made a shocking comeback into her life last night fans were not happy about it.

In fact, they’ve been left calling out the scriptwriters and storyliners over being unoriginal and giving Rhona nothing else to do.

Does she deserve better than revisiting this storyline yet again?

Rhona in Emmerdale is shocked by Pierce's news
Rhona is faced with a blast from the past (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn in fight for her life at her hen do

Why is Pierce back in Emmerdale?

Pierce wrote to Rhona from prison to reveal he is dying.

He also told her he has a son, who he wants her to help him find before he dies.

Rhona is completely torn over what to do.

Vanessa is strongly against Rhona getting involved, but after phoning the prison and getting confirmation Pierce is really dying, Rhona makes her decision.

She starts to search for Marcus on social media and ropes Ryan in to help.

Marcus will turn up later in the week, but is Rhona opening a whole dangerous can of worms?

Should she really be getting involved with the devil once again? Surely anything to do with Pierce can only mean one thing: heartbreak.

Emmerdale Pierce Harris on his wedding day threatens Rhona
Is Pierce back to die? (Credit: ITV)

What are viewers saying about Rhona and Pierce’s ‘return’ in Emmerdale?

Fans aren’t impressed that Pierce is being brought up again.

They have suggested Rhona deserves a different storyline rather than Pierce returning over and over again.

Pierce kidnapped Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

When was Pierce last on screen in Emmerdale?

Pierce was last seen in 2o20 when he was unmasked as the killer of Graham Foster, Rhona’s new boyfriend.

Once Graham was out of the way and Pierce had set Marlon up for the crime, he also kidnapped Vanessa and her son Johnny.

He used them to lure Rhona to meet him, but the brave vet managed to trick him into confessing to Graham’s murder while she live-streamed his words to the Free Marlon website.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Rhona then managed to inject him with a bull tranquiliser and watched as he slumped to the ground just as the police arrived.

Pierce was arrested and eventually he was back behind bars serving life for kidnap and murder.

Emmerdale Marcus Dean is Pierce Harris's son
Marcus Dean: good or bad? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers in all-new pics for next week 

Who is Pierce’s son?

It turns out Pierce has a son called Marcus, played by Darcy Grey.

Marcus will arrive in the village this week believing he is meeting Rhona.

But in fact, Vanessa has interfered and tricked Marcus into meeting with her. She tells him to go away, but Rhona catches them together and realises what’s going on.

But is Marcus a chip off the old block? Or nothing like his rapist, murderer father?

Speaking about his character, Darcy has said: “For Marcus, the battle of being torn between wanting to forget his relationship with his Dad but also ultimately, wanting to simply be loved is a challenge many of us face, and one that I hope I can bring some truth to.

“He is such an open book, with such an uncertain future that I just can’t wait for you all to see where his journey in the village takes him!”

Is he about to bring more heartache to Rhona in Emmerdale?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Should Rhona help Pierce in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Giovanni Pernice on the Strictly tour
Giovanni Pernice enjoys ‘date’ with Strictly co-star as they share ‘hot’ news
sheridan smith in the teacher
The Teacher viewers all have same complaint about Sheridan Smith’s character
ITV breaking dad bradley walsh barney walsh
Breaking Dad viewers hit out at ITV for ‘cutting off’ piano scenes
Kelvin Fletcher on This Morning
This Morning: Kelvin Fletcher distracts viewers with appearance
Breaking dad star Bradley Walsh and his wife
Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh’s wife made touching sacrifice to help his career
Michael Greco brings son to Loose Women
Michael Greco brings son to Loose Women as he gets tearful in interview