These 5 storylines will save the soaps soon

Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders might be struggling to hold our attention with their current storylines, but there’s plenty of drama to look forward to in the coming months.

It’s not unusual for soaps to have periods of up and periods of down. It’s inevitable that some storylines just won’t hit the mark for viewers, while others will hook an audience for months on end.

Soapland might be in a bit of a lull, but it’s all set to change.

So what have we got to look forward to in the coming months?

Meena’s return in Emmerdale

She’s not been gone for that long, but already Emmerdale is suffering in the wake of Meena’s departure.

The small glimpse of her we saw last week when she was seen reacting to Dawn and Billy’s save the date announcement, whet our appetite for what else is to come.

And this time, it’s going to be huge.

She won’t want to let anyone get in her way as she exacts the ultimate revenge.

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson recently revealed to ED! and other media that there is more to come in Meena’s storyline.

She said: “There are still some more twists and turns to be had in this story, some that you probably won’t see coming.

“But I think we’re all agreed that Meena can pretty much do anything, but yes, judgement day is coming.

“It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers, but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say.”

Yes!

We can’t wait.

Gray’s comeuppance in EastEnders

Come on EastEnders, it’s time.

What started out as a very important domestic abuse storyline has descended into Gray Atkins becoming a serial killer.

He has murdered his wife, Chantelle, killed Tina Carter in a violent clash, and pushed poor Kush Kazemi in front of a train.

The end is coming for Gray; the walls are closing in.

Next week, Gray knows the game is up after the Argee Bhajee explosion threatens to expose Tina’s body.

Then, Whitney tells the police everything that she knows.

Back in August, EastEnders bosses confirmed to Digital Spy that the end was in sight for Gray.

“Gray hasn’t been as clever as he thinks,” said Kate Oates. “Smoking guns are all over the Square, just waiting to be found. Gray’s downfall awaits…”

Adam and Sarah’s stalker nightmare in Coronation Street

Adam and Sarah Barlow have had a relatively happy marriage until now, but cracks are beginning to show.

It started with Sarah’s obsession over his past as a ladies’ man and has slowly grown into something greater.

The fact that Sarah’s new BFF Lydia is an ex of Adam’s surely sets up more to come – was there more to the fling than he’s letting on? Is he the father of Lydia’s son?

In the midst of the marriage troubles, Adam has got himself a stalker.

His windscreen is smashed, Sarah receives flowers threatening her with a funeral, the perpetrator break into the couples’ apartment on numerous occasions.

Adam thinks it’s a disgruntled defendant from a court case, but when he denies all knowledge, who else could be behind it?

Is Lydia out to make her ex’s life a misery? And if so, why?

How far will this mystery stalker go to get to Adam and Sarah – and will one of them pay with their lives?

Rhona’s mum arriving in Emmerdale

EastEnders legend Louise Jameson is joining Emmerdale as Rhona‘s mum, Mary.

The actress is best known for playing Rosa di Marco in EastEnders until 2000.

Mary will burst onto the scene just in time to interrupt a very important moment in Rhona’s life.

Soap bosses have teased how “no nonsense Mary” will arrive in the village and prove a hit with Rhona’s friends and neighbours – but not her own daughter.

The pair have a strained relationship, with Rhona having always felt she was never good enough for her mother.

Will she be able to repair her broken relationship with Rhona?

The casting announcement also reveals that Mary will “ruffle feathers” in the village.

Her acerbic wit and stubbornness will mean there won’t be a dull moment for Rhona – or anyone who crosses her path.

However, it has been teased that there is another hidden reason for Mary’s arrival.

How long before unsettled Rhona finds out the real reason behind her mother’s arrival?

The new Woolpack owners

Who will it be?

The Woolpack is facing a new era with new leaders at its helm.

It’s a chance to revamp the pub – and the show – as the focal point changes hands.

There’s a chance for plenty more drama here with new owners.

The show could even bring in someone totally new to run the place and breathe some life into it.

Whatever happens, it’s the opportunity to revitalise the show again, which can only be a good thing, right?

