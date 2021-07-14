Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Sarah learns about Faith’s health worries.

A few weeks ago, Faith collapsed in pain and she went to hospital to have some tests.

Pollard told Brenda about Faith’s health worries and she agreed to let her move into Pollard’s barn and the three of them have been living together.

In next week’s scenes Brenda, Faith and Pollard shop for a special lunch, but David comments on their weird dynamic.

Faith, Pollard and Brenda appear to be happy living together (Credit: ITV)

Mackenzie makes coded remarks on the nature of their living arrangements.

Brenda says to Faith again that she should tell her family about her health worries, but Faith wants to wait until she has a diagnosis before she says anything to them.

Whilst lifting some boxes, Brenda pulls a muscle and Faith gives her a massage.

Mackenzie soon arrives and overhears some intriguing conversation between the two women.

Back in the village, Mack can’t stop gossiping about what is going on up at the barn.

Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah learns about Faith’s health worries

Sarah is concerned about Faith (Credit: ITV)

Later Sarah walks in and overhears Faith talking about death.

Faith is concerned when Sarah asks her if Faith’s cancer has come back. Faith admits she had tests but insists no one else can know yet.

Meanwhile in the pub, the gossipers confront Pollard who wants to fend off the suspicions.

Faith pleads with a distressed Sarah to keep quiet about what she’s told her.

However Chas demands the truth from her mum. It looks like Faith will be forced to come clean to her family.

Will Faith tell her family the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Will she tell them the truth?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

