Emmerdale fans have a theory that Meena Jutla will frame Jacob Gallagher for Leanna’s murder.

Last week, Leanna discovered that Meena’s best friend Nadine Butler died under suspicious circumstances.

She began to question Meena about Nadine’s death and Meena let slip that she killed her.

Terrified, Leanna tried to escape Meena but ended up twisting her ankle.

Meena pushed Leanna off the bridge (Credit: ITV)

When Meena caught up to Leanna on the humpback bridge, she pushed the teenager off the bridge.

Leanna fell to her death and Meena went down to her body.

At the time of her death, Leanna was wearing a ring, which was given to her by Jacob. However Meena decided to take the ring and has been wearing it around her neck.

The next day, Leanna’s body was found by Bernice and news spread that the young girl had died.

Jacob was devastated when he found out Leanna had died, but fans think he will be framed for her murder (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena manipulates Liam into getting rid of Leanna’s possessions

Liam was devastated by his daughter’s death. The police soon told him that they believed Leanna’s death was an accident.

However fans are thinking that Meena will find a way to pin Leanna’s death on Jacob to get rid of him.

Poor Jacob. Just know he’s going to get framed by Meena. Nasty! #Emmerdale — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) July 13, 2021

When Meena kills Leanna, I bet Jacob gets framed for her death. #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Westie (@wee_westie27) July 6, 2021

Could Meena actually end up framing Jacob with the ring if he gets to close to the truth & discovers it's in fact still missing? Subsequently leading to his arrest for Leanna's murder? Thereby getting one step closer to having David all to herself potentially? #Emmerdale 😨 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) July 13, 2021

Emmerdale: Meena and Jacob

Last year Jacob went to Portugal to visit his adoptive mother Alicia and to work on a boat.

He returned to the village last month, however his return ruined Meena’s plans to move in with David.

Meena had been plotting to get rid of Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Wednesday, July 14 2021

Meena was furious when David told her she would have to wait to move in so he could spend some time alone with his son.

In an attempt to get rid of Jacob, she stole the Pride charity tin and made it look as if Jacob took it. However her plan backfired as David wanted to spend more time with Jacob.

Could she frame Jacob for Leanna’s death?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s episodes of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!