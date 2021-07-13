Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena manipulates Liam into getting rid of Leanna’s possessions.

Last week Leanna discovered that Meena killed Nadine Butler – one of her best friends.

To stop Leanna telling anyone the truth, she pushed her off the Humpback Bridge and her body was later discovered by Bernice.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena manipulates Liam

Meena finds Liam (Credit: ITV)

Next week Liam is missing and Leyla is frantic. Meanwhile Meena is annoyed that David is pandering to Leyla and resolves to find Liam herself.

Soon she finds an upset Liam slumped on a bench at the crematorium.

As she apologises for his loss, Liam has no idea that he’s sat by his daughter’s killer.

He can’t escape the memories of Leanna so Meena suggests clearing out her belongings – what he can’t see will no longer hurt him.

Soon Meena proudly returns to the village with Liam, enjoying her role as hero.

Later Leyla is concerned to see Liam piling bin bags of Leanna’s belongings outside.

Leyla sees Liam putting Leanna’s stuff into bin bag (Credit: ITV)

She’s furious with Meena for suggesting Liam get rid of Leanna’s stuff.

The next day, Meena feigns sincerity and apologises to Leyla. However Jacob lambasts Liam for disposing of Leanna like she’s rubbish.

Accusations fly between Liam and Jacob and Leyla offers to leave Liam alone, reiterating she will always love him.

Liam asks her not to go, saying that he needs her more than ever.

Liam arranges Leanna’s funeral

Jacob wats to help with the funeral (Credit: ITV)

The next day Liam asks for help arranging Leanna’s funeral. Jacob offers to help but she isn’t sure it’s a good idea.

Finally Leyla agrees to let Jacob help, as long as they keep it a secret from Liam.

