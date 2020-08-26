Emmerdale spoilers reveal Jamie decides to fire Sam. Are things about to get a whole lot worse between the Dingles and Tates?

Currently Belle is hiding the secret that Jamie was the one responsible for Moira’s hit and run. However the Dingles aren’t impressed when they find out that Jamie and Belle are back together.

Cain returns to the village from his trip and isn’t happy to hear that Belle and Jamie are back together. He demands Belle explains why she’s back with a Tate and she struggles to hide her guilt.

Cain demands to know why Belle and Jamie are back together (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Jamie’s concerned when he finds out Belle is helping Moira out at Butlers. Seeing an opportunity, Belle agrees to steer clear of Moira if Jamie convinces Kim to send a client’s business to Butler’s farm.

Later Moira receives a call from the police saying they’ve found a new witness to her hit and run. Who could the witness be? Is Jamie about to be caught out?

Moira’s shaken as the reality of the accident comes flooding back to her. Is she dealing with it as well as she’s been letting on?

Moira gets a call from the police (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale and Coronation Street fans fed up with ‘ridiculous’ murder plots

Later, Nate lashes out and ends up smashing Jamie’s car wing mirror.

Belle defends Jamie in front of Cain and there’s a sense she’s broken something between herself and the Dingles.

Emmerdale: Jamie fires Sam

But things get worse when Jamie overhears Sam bad-mouthing him. Furious, Jamie decides to fire Sam. Sam looks to Belle for support but is shocked when his sister sides with Jamie instead.

How will the Dingles react when they find out Jamie fired Sam?

Jamie fires Sam. But Belle sides with Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

Later, Belle goes back to the Dingles to collect her things after confessing to Zak she’s moving in with Jamie.

Is Belle’s relationship with her family ruined for good?

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Do you think Jamie and Belle are a good couple? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.