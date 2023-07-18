Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi misses Jai’s wedding after the truth is finally revealed

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Rishi misses Jai’s wedding after the truth is finally revealed about Jai’s biological father.

After Jai finds out the truth about his real father, Rishi fails to show up at the wedding.

But, will he regret his decision as Jai gets married without him in Emmerdale spoilers?

Jai finds out who is real father is (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai finds out the truth

Arthur does his best to get Jai and Rishi to make amends with each other but fails.

Jai’s shocked when he sees his mum, Georgia, turn up in the village in a taxi. Soon after, Jai’s furious and tells Georgia to go back home and leave.

Laurel tries to persuade Jai to make peace with his family before the wedding but Jai’s still not in a forgiving mood.

Rishi heads to confront Jai but is taken aback to see Georgia. In a drunken outburst, Rishi soon makes a comment about Laurel’s past abortion, upsetting her.

On Jai and Laurel’s wedding day, their happiness is tainted when Rishi and Georgia reveal who Jai’s real father is.

Rishi tries to defend himself as Jai struggles to process the shock revelation.

As the family gets into an argument, Rishi soon storms off. But, will he make it to the wedding?

Rishi doesn’t turn up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi misses Jai’s wedding

Calming down before the wedding, Jai allows Georgia to be at the celebration. He also tells her that Rishi can come too.

As everyone gathers in the church, Georgia calls Rishi and leaves a voice message begging him to attend.

Rishi’s a no-show though as Jai and Laurel get married to each other.

Jai’s thrilled to have married Laurel but he’s left feeling disheartened that Rishi never turned up to see the special moment. Will Rishi soon regret not being there?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Rishi regret his decision? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!