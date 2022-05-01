Emmerdale SPOILERS: Rhona Goskirk makes fatal mistake tonight?

Rhona Goskirk has had a tough time of it lately in Emmerdale.

The vet has been desperately trying to adjust to her new normal after Marlon suffered a devastating stroke.

But the stress is takes its toll on the village vet.

Rhona makes a shocking mistake tonight (Credit: ITV)

Now home after a lengthy stay in hospital, Marlon’s care has fallen mainly to Rhona.

But with worries about how they will manage financially without Marlon earning, Rhona makes a decision tonight.

She decides to go back to work as a vet to bring in some much-needed extra cash.

However it proves to be a mistake.

With Marlon at home stifling a cough, Rhona’s mind isn’t fully on the job.

And Moira can tell. She knows something isn’t right and that her friend and colleague is distracted.

Emmerdale: Rhona in trouble

It’s not long before Moira’s concern is well-founded when a shocking situation develops.

But has Rhona made a fatal mistake with someone’s beloved pet?

Will Rhona be able to come back from this? Is she really up to the job?

Meanwhile, Marlon’s cough gets worse and to add to it he’s been left with Bear watching over him.

Marlon ends up back in hospital in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Bear takes him to the allotment for some fresh air, but Liam is there and as soon as he hears how bad Marlon’s chest is, he insists on driving him to hospital immediately.

Rhona is panic-stricken when she learns where he is and rushes to be by his side.

Later in the week the doctors reveal Marlon has pneumonia and he’s given breathing apparatus to help him survive it.

However worst of all – Marlon is admitted back to hospital.

It’s a huge setback for the couple as they learn his recovery will likely regress. They are both heartbroken by the news.

With Marlon back in hospital, Rhona’s mind is going to be even further from her work. Can she really cope?

