Emmerdale spoilers reveal Paul will do anything to hide his gambling and next week things turn nasty when he attacks his own son, Vinny.

Recently Vinny agreed to keep quiet about the fact Paul had been gambling again, on the condition he got help and tried to change.

However next week, things turn sour between the father and son when Vinny makes a shocking discovery.

Vinny makes a discovery (Credit: ITV)

In upcoming scenes, unbeknownst to Vinny, Paul is gambling again. After a big win Paul falls for the temptation of gambling winnings. It’s not long before Paul ends up losing all of his winnings.

Meanwhile, Mandy struggles to get the money together to get a bigger stake in the salon. She has no idea what Paul has been up to.

But it’s not long before it’s revealed to viewers that Paul stole Ellis’s watch to try and win back his money.

When a fight nearly breaks out between Ellis and Billy over the stolen watch, Paul is forced to intervene. But secretly Paul is feeling guilty about the trouble he’s causing.

Emmerdale: Paul attacks Vinny

When the watch mysteriously turns up, Vinny suspects something isn’t right. Worried about his suspicions, he returns home to investigate.

What will he find?

Vinny confronts Paul (Credit: ITV)

Later Vinny finds his dad at the scrapyard. He accuses him of stealing the money and taking Ellis’s watch.

But Paul’s defensive and and reacts violently. He soon lashes out in retaliation at his son.

Vinny is left battered and in pain on the ground as Paul bolts.

Paul attacks Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Has Paul left the village for good?

Will Vinny tell Mandy about what Paul has been up to?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

