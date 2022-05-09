Emmerdale spoilers reveal what’s next for Chloe and Noah after she discovered he was stalking her in tonight (Monday, May 9 2022).

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode Chloe found out Noah had been following her, but is she still in danger?

Noah used a drone to spy on Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 9-13

Emmerdale: Chloe found out the truth

For weeks Noah has been stalking Chloe by tracking her phone and using a drone with a camera to spy on her in her home.

Last week, Noah stole Chloe’s keys and journal. He placed her journal into Jacob’s rucksack and when Chloe found it, she presumed Jacob broke into her house to take it.

However in tonight’s scenes, she realised it wasn’t Jacob who had take her journal.

In the shop, Jacob told his dad David and David’s girlfriend Victoria how he suspected Noah took Chloe’s items.

Meanwhile Chloe was spending the day with Noah at his house.

Chloe found Noah’s pictures (Credit: ITV)

Things seemed t0 be going well until she found her keys in his sofa. Noah managed to lie his way out of it, but Chloe soon sent him out to get snacks.

While he was gone, Chloe took the opportunity to look through his laptop for evidence.

When Chloe went through the device, he was shocked to find a file with numerous photos of herself, clearly unaware she was being photographed.

She also found photos of her bedroom which included Noah’s reflection in the mirror.

Chloe was horrified by what she found, but what is next for her and Noah?

Noah tries to trap Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah kidnaps Chloe after she finds out the truth?

In scenes yet to come Noah returns home with the snacks he’s picked out for Chloe.

But he’s not prepared for the frosty reception he gets from Chloe.

She confronts him, but Noah reacts badly and tries to stop her from taking the laptop.

He takes it a step further and attempts to trap Chloe in his house.

It’s not long before Noah’s mum Charity comes home and is appalled to walk in on a terrifying scenario.

What will she do?

Read more: Who is the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!