Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola’s attacker revealed as they arrive in the village?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Nicola recognises Naomi from the day of her attack.

Nicola was attacked in a car park after a night out with Laurel and Bernice, earlier this year.

She’s been trying to find her attackers herself because she felt like the police weren’t taking her seriously.

However, in next week’s scenes, she is introduced to Naomi and recognises her from the attack shortly after.

What sparks Nicola’s memory in Emmerdale spoilers?

Is Naomi responsible for the attack? (Credit: ITV)

Nicola recognises Naomi

Charles puts a good word in for his daughter over in the Café.

Warming to the idea of a new job in Emmerdale, Naomi speaks to Amelia who gives her all of the info she needs to impress Brenda.

Her plan works and she soon gets the job.

As she arrives for her first day at work, she starts to flourish in her new role.

However, things don’t go smoothly when she is introduced to her colleague, Nicola.

Naomi sparks Nicola’s memory as she recognises her voice and trainers from the day of her attack.

Nicola instantly puts two and two together in fear that she has found the person responsible for her injuries.

Is Naomi Nicola’s attacker?

Or is Nicola just paranoid?

Nate and Naomi get close (Credit: ITV)

Naomi and Nate flirt

Also next week, Naomi has her sights set on Nate, quickly grabbing his attention.

The pair enjoy a flirty chat in the Hide and are soon invited to a barbecue with Ethan and Marcus.

At the gathering, the pair enjoy spending time with each other.

Naomi gets angry when Charles meddles with things.

Adamant that she doesn’t need her dad’s help with her love life, however, Naomi continues to pursue Nate.

Manpreet protects Charles and is unimpressed with Naomi’s act of defiance. The women continue to clash, but can they work out their differences?

Nate and Naomi continue to get close as Nate drops her off for her first shift at the Café.

Could a new relationship be blossoming?

